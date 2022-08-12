Duplicate Bridge: Aug. 13, 2022

The Buffalo Bridge Center will officially celebrate the opening of its new clubroom in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst with an in-person game Sunday, Aug. 14. Refreshments at 12:30 p.m. Game at 1. Members free, non-members $10.

Players are invited to bring snacks to share. For partners, call Jay Levy 716-861-1056 or email jlevyb@aol.com. To get there, enter the mall through the doors next to TGIFriday’s. The BBC is at the end of the corridor, where it meets the main concourse.

The club also hosts a pair of games there at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Tuesdays. At the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to eliminate their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has in-person games at 1 p.m. Wednesdays (open to all players) and Thursdays (players with fewer than 499 points). The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2022

Niagara 499er Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 19, to Sunday, Aug. 21. For info, click this link.

Roni Regional – Masonic Center North, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh. Friday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Gates. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Regional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 13. For info, click this link.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Joan and Bob Ciszak, 61.81%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 60.42%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 56.25%; Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 54.17%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Laurie Foster and Joanne Nover, 58.91%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 52.35%; Betty DeFeo and Phyllis Stasiowski, 45.63%; east-west, Sue Neubecker and John Marvin, 58.29%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 56.73%; Betty Metz and Barbara Landree, 55.79%; David Schott and Henry Chudy, 54.85%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Paula Kotowski and Nancy Kessler, 58.60%; David Schott and Larry Himelein, 56.88%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 56.25%; Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 55.63%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 68.98%; (tie) Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, Howard Foster and Davis Heussler, 53.24%; Judy Padgug and Jim Gullo, 51.85%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 70.24%; Linda Zittel and Bert Feasley, 62.50%; Peggy Mead and Kathy Donnelly, 47.02%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 65.74%; Fran Schmidt and Terry Camp, 53.70%; Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 50.93%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 59%; (tie) Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, Raj Puri and Shrikant Joshi, 54%; east-west, Jill and Bruce Brown, 67%; Dave Young and Tim Hartnett, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday afternoon – North-south, Bobbi and Joe Huber, 60%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 55%; east-west, Judie Bailey and Joan Stankiewicz, 53%; Elaine Wegrzyn and Gus Alfano, 52%.

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to July 31, 2022

5-20 Points – Maureen Saab, 4.40; Molly Morris, 3.63; Daren Liu, 3.32; Mary Luce, 3.15; William Donaldson, 3.12; Michel Dupuis, 3.03; Karen Dearing, 2.90.

20-50 Points – Howard Epstein, 13 even; Maria Schory, 12.43; John Houghtaling, 10.19; Jo Ann Smith, 9.98; Anne Slater, 9.20; Mary Ellen Cotter, 8.98; Gary Keenan, 7.31; Peggy Mead, 7.13; Fred Schweiger, 6.88; Jose Justicia-Linde, 6.83.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 27.04; Jennifer Epstein, 16.35; Cynthia Tashjian, 11.08; Jim Greno, 10.43; Betsy Greno, 9.63; Candace Graser, 9.22; Carol Licata, 8.82; Fran Schmidt, 7.87; Amy Habib, 6.73.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 35.61; Joanne Nover, 31.02; Judith McDermid, 26.87; Kusum Phadke, 23.62; Maria Amlani, 21.13; Janet Desmon, 16.49; Joan Ciszak, 12.18; Barbara Scott, 10.37.

200-300 Points – Pat Haynes, 24.34; Audrey Ray, 22.23; Carol Roth, 20.21; Bob Ciszak, 15.52; Margaret Zhou, 10.74; Laura Houghtaling, 10.19; (tie) Judy Zeckhauser, John Scott, 6.61; Patty Porter, 5.54; John Fiegl, 5.42.

300-500 Points –Terry Hamovitch, 64.60; Bram Hamovitch, 63.22; Martha Townson, 49.76; Violet Makhija, 49.55; Jasbeer Makhija, 48.66; Larry Himelein, 45.92; Bonnie Clement, 39.73.

500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 114.15; Vic Bergsten, 86.21; Jim Lanzo, 77.98; Marilyn Wortzman, 60.46; Joyce Frayer, 36.33; (tie) Bill Rich, Sushil Amlani, 30.92; Paul Zittel, 27.01; Richard McGowan, 25.94; Mary Ball, 25.44.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 60.46; Sandi England, 42.69; John Bava, 41.49; Kamil Bishara, 20.28; Rajat Basu, 17.39; Howard Foster, 14.62; Joanne LaFay, 12.32; Judy Kaprove, 11.79; Jean Macdonald, 11.22; John Marvin, 10.87.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 67.20; Gene Finton, 57.44; Pinky Regan, 36.56; (tie) Shakeel Ahmad, Manju Ceylony, 25.94; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 10.58.

2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 369.82; Ken Meier, 108.88; Allen Beroza, 59.92; Davis Heussler, 38.67; Fred Yellen, 29.05; Pat Rasmus, 20.36; Dale Anderson, 17.71.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 76.48; John Ziemer, 59.65; Judy Graf, 51 even; Judy Padgug, 42.46; Barbara Libby, 24.89; Donna Steffan, 22.40; Jim Gullo, 13.71; Stan Kozlowski, 11.24.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 42.71; Jay Costello, 39.44; Chris Urbanek, 29.86; Sharon Benz, 20.85; Bud Seidenberg, 20.35; Jay Levy, 19.78; John Sinclair, 15.18; Bert Hargeshimer, 12.42; Christy Kellogg, 11.15.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing exclusively online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.