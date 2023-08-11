The Niagara-on-the-Lake Summer Sectional, a tournament for players with fewer than 750 master points, will be held Friday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 20 in the Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Next special game at the Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst will be Sunday, Aug. 20. Game at noon, preceded by refreshments at 11:30 a.m. Pop and wine available. Donations of snacks welcome. For partners, call Pat Haynes at 716-472-5189 or email phaynes508@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Congratulations to Darwin Skalski and Tiger Li, players from the youth class at the Buffalo Bridge Center, who were part of the first-place Swiss team at the Chicago ACBL Nationals in July. Also placing well in the Swiss teams were classmates Melanie Skalski and Carol Li.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst offers a regular lineup of face-to-face games and online games. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

In-person games:

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,200 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 100 points.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,600 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players by pre-registration only. Call 716-280-6114.

Virtual games on Bridge Base Online:

Mondays, 7 p.m. For players with fewer than 750 points.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. Kathy's Snowbird Game for players with fewer than 750 points. For more info on this game, call director Kathy Pollock or email BridgeKat@gmail.com.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Delaware Wednesday game for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For info on this game, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club was the first local club to return to face-to-face games three years ago. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games for all players are offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There’s also a face-to-face game for players with less than 500 points at 1 p.m. Monday, a face-to-face game for players with fewer than 750 points at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and another one for those with less than 100 points concurrently at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

The club also hosts several virtual games on Bridge Base Online. There’s one for 499ers at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, an open game for all players at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, a Swiss teams contest at 7 p.m. Tuesdays (pre-registration required), an open game at 7 p.m. Thursdays, a 299er game at 10 a.m. Fridays and an open game at 1:30 p.m. Fridays. For more info, click here.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club, which currently is not holding face-to-face games, is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Niagara-on-the-Lake Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 20. Limited to players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh RONI Regional – Masonic Center North, 3879 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Toronto Labor Day Sectional – Delta Hotels by Marriott-Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10. For more info, click this link.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. For info, click this link.

District 5 North American Pairs Final – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. For info, click this link.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Fall Sectional – Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, Pa. Fri., Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 22.

Buffalo Spooktacular Regional – M Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Tuesday, Oct. 24, to Sunday, Oct. 29. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Falls Regional – Holiday Inn, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 12. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club, which continues to be on hiatus, does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of July 31 to Aug. 6

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 67.36%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 59.72%; Marion Fox and Nikolaos Mihailides, 56.94%; Carol Licata and Larry Himelein, 53.47%; (tie) Jim and Michael Hassett, Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 52.08%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 62%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 60.91%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 57.17%; Pat Haynes and Judy Zeckhauser, 54.69%; Alice Cooley and Dennis Day, 53.70%; east-west, Shrikant Joshi and Raj Puri, 65.70%; Tova Reinhorn and Betty Metz, 58.94%; Ruth Nawotniak and Joyce Frayer, 56.41%; Margaret Zhou and Ed Morgan, 53.02%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 52.11%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 64.58%; (tie) John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 56.25%; Gay Simpson and Martha Welte, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Betty Metz and Judie Bailey, 55.16%; Sue Neubecker and Janet Frisch, 52.38%; Paula Rosen and Richard McGowan, 51.59%; (tie) Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, Janie Polk and Nancy JO Feinberg, 50.79%; east-west, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 65.48%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 53.97%; Margaret Zhou and Sue May, 50%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 49.60%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Donna Steffan and Jay Levy, 61.11%; Martha Welte and Larry Abate, 59.72%; Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 53.47%; Linda Burroughsford and David Colligan, 52.78%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 68.75%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 58.33%; Donna Starnes and Pepe Justicia-Linde, 56.94%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 50.89%; Linda and Paul Zittel, 47.92%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Ruth Nawotniak and Bill Rogers, 61.11%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 59.44%; Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 57.78%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 56.67%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 50.56%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 60%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 59%; east-west, Nancy Wolstoncroft and Pat Burns, 72%; Angela Curtis and Joan Negrelli, 57%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 56%; (tie) Linda Vassallo and Walt Olszewski, Mike and Ed Rupp, 55%; east-west, Ruth Nawotniak and Bill Rogers, 67%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Ed Morgan, 61%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Fritz Schweiger and Ron Fill, 66.3%; Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 56.3%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 11.13; Ilene Rothman, 8.11; Dennis Daly, 7.09; Anthony Girasole, 5.48; Maxine Seller, 2.98; Bill Duax, 2.24; Pat Sciandra, 1.81; Patricia Doyle, 1.48; Mary Jean Shields, 1.24.

5-20 Points – Zakie Nohra, 10.32; Gini Sicignano, 3.55; Barbara Kaye, 2.90; Jeannine Dupuis, 2.22.

20-50 Points – Molly Morris, 9.69; Jo Ann Smith, 7.50; Lorey Repicci, 6.47; Pepe Justicia-Linde, 5.29; Bill Donaldson, 5.09; Fred Schweiger, 4.47; Peggy Stock, 3.57; Donna Starnes, 2.92; Helen Scott, 2.90.

50-100 Points – Susan Cardamone, 12.52; Carol Licata, 6.30; John Houghtaling, 3.51; Paul Ziebarth, 2.43; Maureen Cancilla, 1.59; Mary Ellen Cotter, 1.22; Nancy Deneen, 1.11.

100-200 Points – Joan Ciszak, 6.55; Betty DeFeo, 5.39; Raj Puri, 3.41; Barbara Scott, 3.11; Janet Desmon, 1.17.

200-300 Points – David Schott, 36.24; David Whitt, 33.43; Pat Haynes, 31.23; Joanne Nover, 30.84; Laurie Foster, 21.34; Bob Ciszak, 6.55; Gerry Hooley, 4.51; John Fiegl, 4.08; Laura Houghtaling, 3.51; John Scott, 3.11.

300-500 Points – Larry Himelein, 40.39; Linda Milch, 16.06; Jim McClure, 13.97; Bram Hamovitch, 13.11; Terry Hamovitch, 10.98; Ruth Nawotniak, 8.71; Audrey Ray, 8.04; Margaret Zhou, 7.22; Agi Maisel, 7.01; Maryann Szafran, 6.81.

500-1,000 Points – Betty Metz, 31.36; Marilyn Wortzman, 26.98; Joyce Frayer, 19.70; Paul Zittel, 18.23; Bonnie Clement, 17.98; Andrei Reinhorn, 17.24; Linda Zittel, 16.20; Ed Morgan, 15.93; Jo Nasoff-Finton, 15.33; Joe Miranda, 14.94.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 28.69; John Marvin, 28.39; Kamil Bishara, 26.62; Howard Foster, 25.49; Sue Neubecker, 21.51; Joanne LaFay, 16.86; Mary Ball, 16.13; Joyce Greenspan, 12.49; Bert Feasley, 10.10; Judie Bailey, 5.42.

1,500-2,500 Points – Paula Kotowski, 23.65; Tova Reinhorn, 18.93; Pinky Regan, 15.69; Gay Simpson, 13.78; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 12.21; Sandi England, 7.39; Judy Kaprove, 7.27; Sue Bergman, 6.48; David Colligan, 4.99; Barbara Pieterse, 4.18.

2,500-3,500 Points – Fred Yellen, 57.30; Linda Burroughsford, 17.22; Pat Rasmus, 15.79; Mike Silverman, 2.71; Bill Rushmore, 1.63.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 69.56; John Ziemer, 57.38; Donna Steffan, 50.51; Judy Graf, 45.83; Davis Heussler, 39.57; Judy Padgug, 26.30; Martha Welte, 14.39; Jim Gullo, 13.72.

Over 5,000 Points – Bud Seidenberg, 64.38; (tie) Jay Levy, Jay Costello, 48.41; Chris Urbanek, 38.96; Sharon Benz, 18.21; Saleh Fetouh, 8.94; Dian Petrov, 4.54.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has a career total of almost 2,950 master points and is playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.