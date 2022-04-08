Duplicate Bridge: April 9, 2022

Face-to-face games continue to be played on a limited basis at local bridge clubs.

The Buffalo Bridge Center has in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In person games are back at the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

Players who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face play or who are not vaccinated can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.

Available on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2022

CANCELED: Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 12, to Sunday, April 17.

CANCELED: Ithaca Sectional – Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca. Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 24, to Monday, May 30. For info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Spring Sectional – 0-750 Tournament. Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane. Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5. For info, click this link.

Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of March 28 to April 3

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 66.11%; Linda Milch and Paula Rosen, 59.44%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 56.67%; Michel Dupuis and Gary Keenan, 55.56%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 55%; Jo Ann Smith and Maria Schory, 54.44%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 60.95%; (tie) Sriram Datla and Kusum Phadke, David Schott and John Marvin, 55.71%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 54.29%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 53.33%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 51.90%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Davis Heussler and Ten-Pao Lee, 65.28%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 57.64%; Judy Padgug and Jim Gullo, 54.86%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 61.11%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 58.89%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 56.67%; Natalie Abramson and Judy Katz, 55.28%; Janie Polk and Judith Bailey, 51.94%; east-west, Rajat Basu and John Bava, 63.89%; Sriram Datla and Kusum Phadke, 60%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 59.72%; Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 56.94%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 51.11%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pat and Dick Rasmus, 64.58%; Linda and Paul Zittel, 55.21%; Joe Miranda and Joe Rooney, 51.40%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Amita Arora Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 61.53%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 60%; Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 59.44%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 58.33%; Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, 53.75%.

Tournament

Buffalo Spring Sectional Friday morning – North-south, A: Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 61.03%; Judy Padgug and John Ziemer, 58.21%; Saleh Fetouh and Stan Kozlowski, 56.92%; B: Margie Spence and Jill Miller, 56.03%; Mary Miller and David Waterman, 55%; Miriam Kerbel and Ruth Falkenstein, 50.64%; C: Bonnie Clement and Joanne Nover, 47.56%; east-west, A: Jay Levy and Fred Yellen, 67.69%; Kathy Pollock and Roger Woodin, 58.46%; Davis Heussler and Kamil Bishara, 57.44%; Sharon Benz and Ten-Pao Lee, 55.13%; Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 52.82%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Barbara Libby, 51.41%; B: Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 51.28%; Ken Salter and David Schott, 50.38%; Betty Metz and Barbara Landree, 48.08; C: (tie) Maria and Sushil Amlani, Barbara McIver and Stephen Snell, 47.31%.

Buffalo Spring Sectional Friday afternoon – North-south, A: Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 57.56%; B: David Schott and Ken Salter, 56.03%; Barbara Landree and Betty Metz, 55%; C: Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 51.67%; east-west, A: Pat Rasmus and Paul Zittel, 61.79%; Kathy Pollock and Roger Woodin, 59.62%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 57.82%; Art Morth and Bill Rushmore, 57.44%; Judy Graf and Jim Gullo, 56.92%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Barbara Libby, 56.67%; B/C: Mac Beckwith and David Latart, 51.67%.

Buffalo Spring Sectional Saturday morning – North-south, A: Zheng Zhang and Kole Meng, 60.64%; Jay Levy and Bud Seidenberg, 59.49%; B: Rajat Basu and Larry Abate, 58.59%; Mary Miller and David Waterman, 52.95%; Ken Salter and Ten-Pao Lee, 52.82%; C: Joanne Nover and Laurie Foster, 47.69%; east-west, A: Dorin Toma and Gabriel Tatar, 56.92%; Chris Urbanek and Sharon Benz, 56.67%; Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 56.41%; B: Linda and Paul Zittel, 55.77%; Donna Pottle and John Marvin, 52.95%; C: Ruth Nawotniak and Joyce Frayer, 51.92%.

Buffalo Spring Sectional Saturday afternoon – North-south, A: Zheng Zhang and Kole Meng, 70.19%; Bert Hargeshimer and Ten-Pao Lee, 55.45%; Jay Levy and Bud Seidenberg, 55.29%; Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 54.81%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 52.24%; B: Doug Spiker and Lewis Rothberg, 51.92%; Denise Slattery and John Bava, 50%; C: Roxann Roberts and Alistair Cormack, 46.63%; east-west, A: Dorin Toma and Gabriel Tatar, 64.90%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 62.34%; Kathy Pollock and Bill Rushmore, 59.62%; B: Linda and Paul Zittel, 57.21%; Miriam Kerbel and Ruth Falkenstein, 54.97%; C: Sharon Wilcox and David Whitt, 52.56%.

Buffalo Spring Sectional Sunday – Swiss teams. A: Sally Hill, David Hunt, Roger Woodin and Robert Cannizzaro, 132 victory points; Barbara Libby, Sandi England, Jay Levy and Ten-Pao Lee, 130 vps; Judy Padgug, Kathy Pollock, Davis Heussler and Bill Rushmore, 120 vps; Lynn Ackerman, Mary Miller, Dick Wilson and David Waterman, 119 vps; Chris Urbanek, Bud Seidenberg, Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 113 vps; B/C; Gay Simpson, Miriam Kerbel, Ruth Falkenstein and Ken Salter, 72 vps.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Jill and Bruce Brown, 52.2%; Joe Huber and Ron Canestro, 52.1%; east-west, Alicia Kolipinski and Shirley Cassety, 61%; Joshi Shrikant and Raj Puri, 52%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Bobbi and Joe Huber, 53%; Rolene Pozarny and June Feuerstein, 52%; east-west, Jill and Bruce Brown, 59%; Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 55%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Ed and Mike Rupp, 59.7%; Joanne Biondo and Ron Fill, 55.5%.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has reached a career total of 2,900 master points. Playing exclusively online these days doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

