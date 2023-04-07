Congratulations to Davis Heussler, who earned the most master points at the Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament March 31 to April 2 at the Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. He won 18.47 points.

Also doing well were Fred Yellen, 12.09; Mike Silverman, 11.51; Chris Urbanek, 11.01; Jay Levy, 10.72; Saleh Fetouh, 10.18; Bud Seidenberg, 8.81; Kamil Bishara, 7.92; Larry Abate, 7.21; Kathy Pollock and Chongmin Zhang, both with 7.13; and Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, both with 7.07.

The Buffalo Bridge Center has added “Kathy’s Snowbird Game,” an Online Limited Game to accompany its live face-to-face game on Wednesdays in the Boulevard Mall, Amherst. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director. Designed to accommodate those who are out of town, it's limited to players with fewer than 750 master points.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the bridge center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

The Bridge Center is continuing to play its open game face-to-face on Wednesdays and, because the online game is included in the calculations, the face-to-face contest will award additional master points.

The club offers other face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points. The club also holds two in-person games every week that are open to all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. In-person games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sunday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

Other virtual games hosted by the Bridge Center are offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also directs the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2023

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Today, Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29. For info, click this link.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of March 27 to April 2

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Gary Keenan and Michel Dupuis, 68.75%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 68.05%; Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 54.86%; Jim and Michael Hassett, 52.08%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 60%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 57.50%; Usha Khurana and Joe Miranda, 50.63%; east-west, Ed Morgan and Paul Zittel, 63.13%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 54.38%; Judy Zeckhauser and Pat Haynes, 53.13%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Jeannine Dupuis and Gini Sicignano, 63.33%; (tie) Mary Jean Shields and Pat Sciandra, Jackie Simon and Bill Duax 51.67%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Sharon Benz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 60.12%; Donna Steffan and Fred Yellen, 58.33%; Judy Graf and Bud Seidenberg, 54.17%; Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 52.98%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – 0-750 game. Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 67.78%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 62.78%; Betsy Heuer and Phyllis Stasiowski, 55%; Carol Licata and Audrey Ray, 53.33%; Maria Amlani and Violet Makhija, 51.11%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Pat Haynes and David Schott, 61.90%; Ed Drozen and Walt Olszewski, 61.11%; Zakie Nohra and John Marvin, 50.79%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 63.19%; Linda and Paul Zittel, 52.32%; Sandi England and Rob Hessel, 51.44%; Barbara Booi and Joanne LaFay, 50.24%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 68.75%; Paul Zittel and Jim Lanzo, 66.67%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 57.64%; Amita Arora and Paula Boyd, 52.08%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 47.22%.

Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament Friday morning – A: Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 65.38%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, 60.74%; B/C: Ruth Nawotniak and Bill Rogers, 60.10%.

Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament Friday afternoon – A: Kathy Pollock and Chongmin Zhang, 68.29%; B: John Bava and Denise Slattery, 61.81%; C: Henry Lee and Peter Louie, 49.77%.

Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament Saturday morning – A: (Tie) Jay Levy and Fred Yellen, Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 63.46%; Mike Silverman and Martin Pieterse, 62.88%; Martha Welte and Larry Abate, 62.31%; Judy Padgug and John Ziemer, 61.36%; Saleh Fetouh and Bud Seidenberg, 59.09%; Sharon Benz and John Marvin, 57.69%; B: Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 53.98%.

Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament Saturday afternoon – A: Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 64.58%; (tie) Saleh Fetouh and Bud Seidenberg, Kim and William Koski, 61.36%; Mike Silverman and Martin Pieterse, 59.85%; Martha Welte and Larry Abata, 58.33%; B: Amy and Jessica Lin, 57.77%.

Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament Sunday morning – Swiss teams. A: Ethan Xie, Jay Levy, Davis Heussler and Dian Petrov, 177 victory points; Mike Ryan, Howard Foster, Judy Graf and Jim Gullo, 164 vps; Saleh Fetouh, Bud Seidenberg, Chris Urbanek and Jay Costello, 146 vps; Kathy Pollock, Roger Woodin, Sally Hill and Chongmin Zhang, 114 vps; B: Ed Morgan, Henry Chudy, Joyce Greenspan and Sandi England, 91 vps; C: Pat Haynes, Dave Larcom, David Schott and John Marvin, 85 vps.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Mike and Ed Rupp, 64%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 51%; east-west, Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 58%; Joanne Zavarella and Fritz Schweiger, 57.8%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – North-south, Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 63.9%; Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, 62.5%; Ed and Mike Rupp, 58.3%.

