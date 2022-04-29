Duplicate Bridge: April 30, 2022

Two more days for Stardust Week on Bridge Base Online. Winners in regularly scheduled virtual club games today, Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, will earn double points and the points will be 25% gold and 75% black. . Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.

• • •

Local clubs offering virtual club games on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Bridge Center of Buffalo has regular in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In person games are backat the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

CANCELED: Ithaca Sectional – Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca. Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 24, to Monday, May 30. For info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Spring Sectional – 0-750 Tournament. Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane. Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5. For info, click this link.

Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of April 18 to April 24

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 62.78%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 61.67%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 55%; (tie) Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, Mike and Jim Hassett, 53.33%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. David Schott and John Marvin, 64.68%; Jim Hassett and Bill Rich, 61.11%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 55.95%; (tie) Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, Sriram Datla and Amita Arora, 55.56%; Wendy Zimman-Smith, Ron McBride, 51.19%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Nancy Wolstoncroft and Ten-Pao Lee, 64%; Jay Levy and Jay Costello, 52%; Donna Steffan and Judy Padgug, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. Sriram Datla and Amita Arora, 64.50%; Martha Townson and Jim Lanzo, 63%; (tie) Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, Terry Camp and Jim Hassett, 60.50%; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, Bonnie Clement and Pat Haynes, 57.50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Sharon Benz and Kamil Bishara, 63.10%; Stan Kozlowski and Wilson McClaren, 57.14%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Saturday afternoon – Open game. North-south, Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 58.73%; Donna Steffan and Judy Padgug, 55.56%; Sharon Benz and Fred Yellen, 54.50%; Pat Rasmus and Cathy Majewski, 51.59%; Ed Drozen and Bob Padgug, 51.06%; east-west, Chris Urbanek and Jay Levy, 63.69%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Kathy Pollock, 59.23%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 58.04%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 54.47%; Pat Haynes and Joanne Nover, 51.49%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 56%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 52%; (tie) Joe Rooney and Dave Larcom, Joanne LaFay and Barb Booi, 51%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Sriram Datla and Amita Arora, 63.19%; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 61.81%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 55.56%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 50.69%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Joshi Shrikant and Raj Puri, 60%; Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, 49%; east-west, Alicia Kolipinski and Shirley Cassety, 56%; Edna and Ron Fill, 49%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022

5-20 Points – Mary Luce, 3.15; Molly Morris, 2.58; Michel Dupuis, 1.90; Karen Dearing, 1.31; William Donaldson, 1.17.

20-50 Points – Fred Schweiger, 10.36: Maria Schory, 7.41; Jo Ann Smith, 6.93; Howard Epstein, 4.78; John Houghtaling, 5.45; Mary Ellen Cotter, 5.44; Peggy Mead, 5.35; Jose Justicia-Linde, 5.05.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 12.09; Jennifer Epstein, 7.99; Jim Greno, 6.75; Betsy Greno, 6.62; Amy Habib, 5.67; Cynthia Tashjian, 5.19; Candace Graser, 5.03.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 18.23; Judith McDermid, 16.46; Joanne Nover, 11.48; Janet Desmon, 7.59; Maria Amlani, 6.94; Joan Ciszak, 5.85.

200-300 Points – Pat Haynes, 14.51; Audrey Ray, 14.04; Carol Roth, 12.30; Bob Ciszak, 8.30; Margaret Zhou, 7.07; Laura Houghtaling, 5.45; Patty Porter, 4.82.

300-500 Points – Martha Townson, 38.18; Violet Makhija, 35.89; Jasbeer Makhija, 35.64; (tie) Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 29.49% Larry Himelein, 26.34; Bonnie Clement, 17.65; Barbara Landree, 9.43.

500-1,000 Points – Vic Bergsten, 57 even; Jim Lanzo, 46.84; Marilyn Wortzman, 36.99; Amita Arora, 33.66; Joyce Frayer, 20.49; Paul Zittel, 17.03; Sushil Amlami, 15.34; Bill Rich, 15.03; Mary Ball, 14.25.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 36.99; John Bava, 21.39; Sandi England, 15.19; Kamil Bishara, 14.14; Howard Foster, 8.85; Judy Kaprove, 8.67; Rajat Basu, 7.88; Paula Kotowski, 7.14; Carol Bedell, 5.31.

1,500-2,500 Points –Gene Finton, 42.07; Gay Simpson, 30.12; Pinky Regan, 17.02; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 6.40.

2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 168.45; Davis Heussler, 61.13; Ken Meier, 47.01; Fred Yellen, 15.74; Allen Beroza, 14.51; Dale Anderson, 9.05.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 47.39; John Ziemer, 37.06; Judy Padgug, 24.33; Judy Graf, 22.55; Barbara Libby, 14.28; Donna Steffan, 13.61.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 112.70; Dian Petrov, 32.97; Jay Costello, 26.72; Chris Urbanek, 20.40; Bud Seidenberg, 15.60; Sharon Benz, 13.34; John Sinclair, 13.03%; Jay Levy, 9.74; Bert Hargeshimer, 9.31.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has reached a career total of 2,900 master points. Playing exclusively online these days doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

