The open game on Friday at the Bridge Center of Buffalo in the Boulevard Mall, Amherst, will be by pre-registration only, beginning next week. Players should call 716-280-6114 and leave a message, email Donna Steffan at wsteffan@aol.com or sign up at the club.

The Bridge Center has begun a 10-week series of review lessons on Mondays with instructions by Fred Yellen, Mike Ryan and Chris Urbanek. Lessons are all at 2 p.m., some of them on Mondays, most of them on Wednesdays, and continue through June 28. Fee is $15 per session. Pre-registration required. Sign up at the club or call 716-280-6114.

“Kathy’s Snowbird Game” is the latest addition to the schedule at the Bridge Center. Designed to accommodate those who are out of town, it’s a Bridge Base Online game on Wednesday mornings for players with fewer than 750 master points. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the bridge center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

The Bridge Center is continuing to play its open game face-to-face on Wednesdays and, because the online game is included in the calculations, the face-to-face contest will award additional master points.

The club offers other face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points. The club also holds two in-person games every week that are open to all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. In-person games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sundays. The next one is Sunday, May 21. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

Other virtual games hosted by the Bridge Center are offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also directs the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

2023

Canadian Bridge Championships – Crowne Plaza Hotel,5685 Fallsview Ave, Niagara Falls., Ont. Friday, May 12, to Friday, May 19. For more info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29. For info, click this link.

Niagara Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4. For players with fewer than 750 master points.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Temple B’Rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8. For players with fewer than 750 master points.

District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Participating local clubs in Western New York, Western Pennsylvania and Northeastern Ohio. Monday, June 12, to Sunday, June 18.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of April 17 to April 23

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 71.53%; Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 61.11%; Terry Camp and Jim Hassett, 54.17%; David Schott and Larry Himelein, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Sue Neubecker and Anthony Girasole, 59.52%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 55.16%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 54.37%; east-west, Margaret Zhou and Ed Morgan, 64.29%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 58.73%; Ilene Rothman and John Marvin, 53.57%; Betty Metz and Brian Fleming, 51.98%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Jay Levy and Fred Yellen, 62.50%; Sharon Benz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 52.98%; (tie) Linda Burroughsford and John Ziemer, Sue Neubecker and Wilson McClaren, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Larry Himelein and David Schott, 60.32%; Betty Metz and Dennis Daly, 59.52%; Joanne Nover and David Whitt, 57.94%; Pat Haynes and Sharon Wilcox, 52.38%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Home style pairs. Donna Steffan and Jay Costello, 5 wins; Nancy Wolstoncroft and John Ziemer, 4 wins; Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 3 wins.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Mary Terrana and Gordon Crone, 59.52%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 58.33%; Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 54.76%; Maureen Cancilla and John Fiegl, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 74.77%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 64.81%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 62.27%; Paul Zittel and Jim Lanzo, 55.56%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Jill and Bruce Brown, 55%; Edna and Ron Fill, 54.3%; east-west, Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 63%; Anne O’Connor and Joan Stankiewicz, 60%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Al Miller Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 69.8%; Kay Brinkman and Edna Henrich, 60.3%.

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 7.16; Bill Rogers, 3.22; Ilene Rothman, 2.63; Anthony Girasole, 1.51; Maxine Seller, 0.64; Mary Holmes, 0.62.

5-20 Points – Zakie Nohra, 10.32; Mary Luce, 3.19; (tie) Gini Sicignano, Jeannine Dupuis, 1.05; Karen Dearing, 0.88.

20-50 Points – Molly Morris, 8.85; Anne Slater, 6.10; Kathleen Voigt, 5.40; Fred Schweiger, 4.47; Maria Schory, 4.38; Jo Ann Smith, 3.76; Jose Justicia-Linde, 3.34; Bill Donaldson, 2.93; Mike Metzger, 2.54.

50-100 Points – Carol Licata, 10.77; Jim Greno, 8.37; Betsy Greno, 7.37; Cynthia Tashjian, 7.15; Candace Graser, 6.42; Howard Epstein, 6.38; Susan Cardamone, 6.29; Susan Burns, 4.74; John Houghtaling, 4.32; Mary Ellen Cotter, 3.83.

100-200 Points – Fran Schmidt, 7.14; Maria Amlani, 6.07; Betty DeFeo, 5.61; Joan Ciszak, 5.04; Jim Hassett, 4.99; Judith McDermid, 4.47; Bill Noltee, 1.59.

200-300 Points – Kusum Phadke, 34.11; David Whitt, 22.41; Joanne Nover, 21.33; David Schott, 20.28; Pat Haynes, 14.55; Gerry Hooley, 8.51; Bob Ciszak, 7.53; Ethan Xie, 5.50; Laurie Foster, 5.18; Laura Houghtaling, 4.32.

300-500 Points – Larry Himelein, 32.25; Bram Hamovitch, 26.53; Terry Hamovitch, 24.40; Ruth Nawotniak, 9.69; Jim McClure, 8.97; Jim O’Hara, 7.02; Judy Zeckhauser, 4.36; Linda Milch, 3.90; Audrey Ray, 2.35; Margaret Zhou, 1.42.

500-1,000 Points – Jim Lanzo, 26.16; Martha Townson, 22.59; Vic Bergsten, 22 even; Betty Metz, 16.03; Joyce Frayer, 14.65; Marilyn Wortzman, 13.39; Larry Abate, 11.37; Henry Chudy, 10.91; Ed Morgan, 10.52; Paul Zittel, 10.03.

1,000-1,500 Points – Kamil Bishara, 45.13; Amita Arora, 35.29; John Marvin, 18.36; Howard Foster, 17.27; Jim Easton, 13.39; Mary Ball, 9.26; Sue Neubecker, 7.34; Bob Kaprove, 6.96; Bert Feasley, 6.61; Joanne LaFay, 6.53.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 34.93; Sandi England, 31.47; John Bava, 23.83; Paula Kotowski, 15.62; David Colligan, 14.12; Pinky Regan, 11.65; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 11.01; Judy Kaprove, 6.37; Martin Pieterse, 5.48; Walt Olszewski, 4.99.

2,500-3,500 Points – Ken Meier, 47.17; Fred Yellen, 38.78; Mike Silverman, 14.08; Allen Beroza, 12.67; Bill Rushmore, 6.60; Linda Burroughsford, 6.35; Art Morth, 5.29; Dale Anderson, 3.12.

3,500-5,000 Points – Davis Heussler, 80.94; Mike Ryan, 37.63; Donna Steffan, 32.54; John Ziemer, 28.55; Judy Graf, 26.95; Chongmin Zhang, 24.53; Martha Welte, 23.88; Judy Padgug, 23.81; Barbara Libby, 17.60; Kathy Pollock, 13.18.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 149.34; Dian Petrov, 60.67; (tie) Chris Urbanek, Jay Levy, 52.98; Bud Seidenberg, 35.84; Jay Costello, 35.49; Sharon Benz, 10.20.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of nearly 2,950 master points and is still playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.