Duplicate Bridge: April 23, 2022

Stardust Week returns to Bridge Base Online next week. Winners in regularly scheduled virtual club games Monday, April 25, to Sunday, May 1, will earn double points and the points will be 25% gold and 75% black. . Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.

• • •

Local clubs offering virtual club games on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Bridge Center of Buffalo will have a special in-person game at 1 p.m. today, Saturday, April 23. Players are asked to bring a dessert. For partners, call Jay Levy at 716-861-1056 or email jlevyb@aol.com. .

The Bridge Center has regular in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

The East Aurora Bridge Clubhas been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

In person games are backat the Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., at 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

CANCELED: Ithaca Sectional – Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca. Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 24, to Monday, May 30. For info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Spring Sectional – 0-750 Tournament. Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane. Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5. For info, click this link.

Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of April 11 to April 17

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. North-south, Betsy and Jim Greno, 62.50%; Michael Metzger and partner, 60.65%; Michael and Jim Hassett, 58.80%; east-west, (tie) Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 57.87%; Jo Ann Smith and Maria Schory, 52.78%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. Pat Haynes and Judy Zeckhauser, 60.95%; Sharon Wilcoxx and Audrey Ray, 57.62%; Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 56.19%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 53.81%; Carol Roth and Rivona Ehrenreich, 53.33%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Jay Levy and Ten-Pao Lee, 60.92%; (tie) Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, Davis Heussler and Bud Seidenberg, 55.15%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 54.56%; Donna Steffan and Stan Kozlowski, 51.99%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Sriram Datla and Amita Arora, 59.92%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 57.14%; Terry Camp and Bill Noltee, 50%; Rajat Basu and John Bava, 54.76%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 53.17%; Agi Maisel and Tova Reinhorn, 51.19%; Carol Roth and Audrey Ray, 50.40%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Jay Levy, 72.92%; John Sinclair and Davis Heussler, 58.33%; Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 50%; Mike Ryan and Howard Foster, 46.88%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Pat and Dick Rasmus, 72.50%; Peggy Meade and Pepe Justicia-Linda, 55%; Joan and Bob Ciszak, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 63.19%; Ed Harman and Bill Rich, 59.03%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 57.64%; Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 56.94%; Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 52.78%; Carol Licata and Cynthia Tashjian, 50.69%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – Tim Hartnett and David Young, 61%; Edna and Ron Fill, 57%; Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, 56%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022

5-20 Points – Mary Luce, 3.15; Molly Morris, 2.58; Michel Dupuis, 1.90; Karen Dearing, 1.31.

20-50 Points – Maria Schory, 7.41; Jo Ann Smith, 6.93; Fred Schweiger, 6.43; Howard Epstein, 5.78; John Houghtaling, 5.45; Mary Ellen Cotter, 5.44; Peggy Mead, 5.35; Jose Justicia-Linde, 5.05.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 12.09; Jennifer Epstein, 7.99; Jim Greno, 6.75; Betsy Greno, 6.62; Amy Habib, 5.67; Cynthia Tashjian, 5.19; Carol Licata, 5.07; Candace Graser, 5.03.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 18.23; Judith McDermid, 15.88; Joanne Nover, 11.21; Janet Desmon, 7.59; Maria Amlani, 6.94; Joan Ciszak, 4.90;.

200-300 Points – Audrey Ray, 14.04; Carol Roth, 12.30; Pat Haynes, 9.13; Bob Ciszak, 7.35; Margaret Zhou, 5.95; Laura Houghtaling, 5.45; Patty Porter, 4.82.

300-500 Points – Violet Makhija, 35.89; Jasbeer Makhija, 35.64; Martha Townson, 32.78; (tie) Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 29.49; Larry Himelein, 25.32; Bonnie Clement, 15.27.

500-1,000 Points – Vic Bergsten, 51.73; Jim Lanzo, 44.66; Marilyn Wortzman, 36.30; Amita Arora, 32.36; Joyce Frayer, 19.37; Sushil Amlami, 15.34; Paul Zittel, 15.22; Bill Rich, 15.03; Mary Ball, 13.12; Richard McGowan, 11.41.

1,000-1,500 Points – Jim Easton, 36.30; John Bava, 17.52; Sandi England, 14.66; Judy Kaprove, 8.67; Rajat Basu, 6.46; Howard Foster, 6.25; Paula Kotowski, 5.64.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gene Finton, 39.50; Gay Simpson, 29.17; Pinky Regan, 17.02; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 6.40.

2,500-3,500 Points – (Tie) John and Martha Welte, 168.45; Ken Meier, 47.01; Davis Heussler, 17 even; Allen Beroza, 14.51; Fred Yellen, 10.45; Dale Anderson, 9.05; Linda Burroughsford, 5.36.

3,500-5,000 Points –John Ziemer, 31.79; Mike Ryan, 31.23; Judy Padgug, 21.03; Judy Graf, 20.85; Barbara Libby, 11.82; Donna Steffan, 10.46; Stan Kozlowski, 7.46.

Over 5,000 Points – Jay Costello, 18.86; Saleh Fetouh, 14.05; John Sinclair, 11.94; Chris Urbanek, 11.36; Bud Seidenberg, 11.20; Sharon Benz, 9.19.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has reached a career total of 2,900 master points. Playing exclusively online these days doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.