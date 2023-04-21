The Canadian Bridge Championships, an ACBL regional tournament, will be held from Friday, May 12, to Friday, May 19, in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Fallsview Ave, Niagara Falls., Ont. Game times are 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Congratulations to John Ziemer, who did the best among Buffalo players April 15 and 16 in the Rochester Spring Sectional Tournament. He collected 11.10 master points and was eighth overall.

Also doing well in Rochester were Jay Costello, Jay Levy and Donna Steffan, all with 7.43 points. They were teamed with John Ziemer in the Sunday open Swiss teams game and came in second. Other high scorers were Dian Petrov and Davis Heussler, both with 6.79.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst will hold a Spring Celebration Party Sunday, April 23, with refreshments at 11:30 a.m. and a pairs game at noon.

Pop and wine will be available. Donations of snacks welcome. For partnerships, call Pat Haynes at 716-202-1155 or email phaynes508@roadrunner.com.

A 10-week series of review lessons begins at 2 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Buffalo Bridge Center, with instructions by Fred Yellen, Mike Ryan and Chris Urbanek. Lessons continue through June 28. Fee is $15 per session. Pre-registration required. Sign up at the club or call 716-280-6114.

• • •

“Kathy’s Snowbird Game” is the latest addition to the schedule at the Buffalo Bridge Center. Designed to accommodate those who are out of town, it’s a Bridge Base Online game on Wednesday mornings for players with fewer than 750 master points. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the bridge center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

The Bridge Center is continuing to play its open game face-to-face on Wednesdays and, because the online game is included in the calculations, the face-to-face contest will award additional master points.

The club offers other face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points. The club also holds two in-person games every week that are open to all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. In-person games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sunday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

Other virtual games hosted by the Bridge Center are offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also directs the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Canadian Bridge Championships – Crowne Plaza Hotel,5685 Fallsview Ave, Niagara Falls., Ont. Friday, May 12, to Friday, May 19. For more info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29. For info, click this link.

Niagara Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4. For players with fewer than 750 master points.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Temple B’Rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8. For players with fewer than 750 master points.

District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Participating local clubs in Western New York, Western Pennsylvania and Northeastern Ohio. Monday, June 12, to Sunday, June 18.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of April 10 to April 16

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 58.33%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 55.56%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 53.33%; Michel Dupuis and Gary Keenan, 52.78%; Phyllis Stasiowski and Terry Camp, 47.78%; Mary Holmes and Leslie Deich, 47.22%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Sue Neubecker and David Whitt, 66.88%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 50.63%; Usha Khurana and Joe Miranda, 49.38%; east-west, Margaret Zhou and Ed Morgan, 70%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 55.63%; Carol Licata and Ilene Rothman, 49.38%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Jacqueline Simon and Dennis Daly, 58.33%; Jeannine Dupuis and Gini Sicignano, 55.83%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Donna Steffan and Jay Levy, 64.88%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 60.12%; (tie) Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 54.17%; (tie) Martha Welte and Gay Simpson, Betty Metz and David Whitt, 48.21%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – 0-750 game. Maureen Saab and Cynthia Tashjian, 61.81%; Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 60.42%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 57.64%; Violet Makhija and David Schott, 52.78%; Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 49.31%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Home style pairs. Pat Haynes and David Schott, 3 wins.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 67%; Davis Heussler and Howard Foster, 54%; Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 51%; Linda Burroughsford and Martha Welte, 45%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Sunday afternoon – Open game. North-south, %.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Joanne LaFay and Emily Tocheff, 61.46%; Peggy Mead and Pepe Justicia-Linde, 54.17%; (tie) Joan and Bob Ciszak, Sandi England and Ed Morgan, 53.13%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 68.52%; Paul Zittel and Jim Lanzo, 66.67%; Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 59.26%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Judie Bailey and Joan Stankiewicz, 54%; Edna and Ron Fill, 51%; east-west, Fritz Schweiger and Joe Huber, 55%; Freda Brummer and Anita Fink, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 59%; Linda Vassallo and Walt Olszewski, 57%; east-west, Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 60%; Joanne Zavarella and Fritz Schweiger, 59%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Al Miller and Paul Morgante, 69.4%; Ed and Mike Rupp, 68.1%; Joanne Biondo and Ron Fill, 62.5%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Virtual Club Play Online

Jan. 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 2.08; Mary Holmes, 0.62; (tie) Jane Harrington, David Taylor, 0.34.

5-20 Points – Mary Luce, 3.19; Karen Dearing, 0.88; Devon Marlette, 0.81.

20-50 Points – Anne Slater, 5.25; Kathleen Voigt, 4.55; Maria Schory, 4.38; Mike Metzger, 2.54; Jo Ann Smith, 2.04; Michel Dupuis, 1.88; Phyllis Stasiowski, 1.28; Judy Reich, 1.23; Donna Starnes, 0.47.

50-100 Points – Carol Licata, 8.48; Jim Greno, 8.37; Betsy Greno, 7.37; Cynthia Tashjian, 7.15; Candace Graser, 6.42; Howard Epstein, 5.38; Susan Burns, 4.74; John Houghtaling, 4.32; Mary Ellen Cotter, 2.71; Gary Keenan, 2.64.

100-200 Points – Fran Schmidt, 7.14; Maria Amlani, 5.08; Jim Hassett, 4.99; Judy McDermid, 2.17; Bill Noltee, 1.59; Betty DeFeo, 0.84; (tie) Joan Ciszak, Faith Lowell, 0.56.

200-300 Points – Kusum Phadke, 32.53; David Schott, 6.05; Laura Houghtaling, 4.32; Gerry Hooley, 4 even; Bob Ciszak, 3.05; Pat Haynes, 1.32; Patty Porter, 0.72.

300-500 Points – (Tie) Bram Hamovitch, Terry Hamovitch, 11.04; Larry Himelein, 7.48; Ruth Nawotniak, 4.49; Audrey Ray, 2.35; Jim McClure, 2.32; Margaret Zhou, 0.99; Judy Zeckhauser, 0.62.

500-1,000 Points – Vic Bergsten, 16.50; Jim Lanzo, 12.59; Martha Townson, 9.94; Joyce Frayer, 8.69; Richard McGowan, 7.82; Violet Makhija, 7.82; Jasbeer Makhija, 7.59; Phyllis Wilkinson, 4.85; Bill Rich, 3.43; Henry Chudy, 3.33.

1,000-1,500 Points – Amita Arora, 35.29; Bob Kaprove, 4.32; Mary Ball, 3.21; Jim Easton, 2.95; Bert Feasley, 0.98; Rajat Basu, 0.88.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 22.57; Sandi England, 22.37; John Bava, 15.26; Walt Olszewski, 2.68; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 2.12.

2,500-3,500 Points – Ken Meier, 43.05; Allen Beroza, 12.67; Dale Anderson, 2.28.

3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 14.03; Judy Padgug, 4.27; Martha Welte, 3.56.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 9.32; Jay Levy, 0.85.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of nearly 2,950 master points and is still playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.