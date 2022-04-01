Duplicate Bridge: April 2, 2022

The Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament continues today, Saturday, April 2, with pairs games at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the Buffalo Bridge Center, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. The tournament concludes with Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Silver master points will be awarded at 65% of the usual rate. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Face-to-face games in the Buffalo bridge clubs are still being played on a limited basis at local bridge clubs. The Buffalo Bridge Center has in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Players must wear masks. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.