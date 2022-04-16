Duplicate Bridge: April 16, 2022 (updated)

The Bridge Center of Buffalo will hold a special in-person game at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Players are asked to bring a dessert. For partners, call Jay Levy at 716-861-1056 or email jlevyb@aol.com.

The Buffalo Bridge Center also has in-person open games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance is ranging from three to five tables.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games for more than a year. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has in-person games at 1 p.m. Wednesdays (open) and Thursdays (499ers), now that Ontario has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing required. The club’s other regularly scheduled games continue on Bridge Base Online.

Players who aren’t comfortable with face-to-face play or who are not vaccinated can earn ACBL master points in a variety of games sponsored by local clubs on Bridge Base Online. Info can be found at acbl.org or bridgebase.com.

Available on Bridge Base Online are the Buffalo Bridge Center’s 0-750 master point limit game at 7 p.m. Mondays, a 1,200-point master point limit game at noon Tuesday, a 1,500-point game at noon Thursdays and the Delaware Wednesday game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, which is limited to players with fewer than 2,000 points. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website, call 716-691-6201 or email acting club manager Terry Fraas at tmfraas@gmail.com.

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

Congratulations to Jay Levy, winner of the most master points in the Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament April 1 to 3 at the Bridge Center of Buffalo. He collected 10.73 points.

Other major master point winners included Kathy Pollock, 8.76; Bud Seidenberg, 7.91; Paul Zittel, 7.64; Mike Ryan, 7.42; Howard Foster, 6.48; Jay Costello, 6.35; Ten-Pao Lee, 5.99; Davis Heussler, 5.32; Bill Rushmore, 5.30, and Saleh Fetouh 5.28. For complete results, click this link.

Tournament calendar

2022

CANCELED: Ithaca Sectional – Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Road, Ithaca. Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 24, to Monday, May 30. For info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Spring Sectional – 0-750 Tournament. Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane. Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5. For info, click this link.

Toronto Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 10. For info, click this link.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of April 4 to April 10

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 65.28%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 58.33%; Leslie Deich and Mary Holmes, 54.86%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 51.39%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Richard McGowan and Jim McClure, 58.73%; Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 56.35%; (tie) Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, Carol Licata and Cynthia Tashjian, 51.59%; east-west, Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, 58.73%; Bill Noltee and John Marvin, 55.95%; Sriram Datla and Kusum Phadke, 50.40%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. (Tie) Donna Steffan and Judy Gray, Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 54.76%; Davis Heussler and Ten-Pao Lee, 54.17; Chris Urbanek and Jay Levy, 53.57%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 52.98%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. North-south, Agi Maisel and Tova Reinhorn, 59.18%; Amita Arora and Jim Lanzo, 57.48%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 54.08%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 50.68%; east-west, Rajat Basu and John Bava, 65.99%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 64.63%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 51.70%; Sharon Wilcox and Joyce Greenspan, 51.36%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 62.50%; Judy Padgug and John Sinclair, 52.98%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 51.79%; Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 50%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Joanne LaFay and Joe Miranda, 64%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 61%; Linda and Paul Zittel, 56%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 59.72%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 59.03%; Jan O’Mara and Walt Olszewski, 50.69%; (tie) Beena Deshmukh and Bill Rich, Jim Hassett and Gary Keenan, 50%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 65%; Marian Morber and George Mayers, 45%; east-west, Joshi Shrikant and Raj Puri, 57%; David Young and Tim Hartnett, 52%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday – North-south, Marian Morber and George Mayers, 58%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 52%; east-west, Christine Whiting and David Young, 61%; Bobbi and Joe Huber, 60%.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has reached a career total of 2,900 master points. Playing exclusively online these days doesn’t provide as much drama for his bridge blog as face-to-face competition, but he still writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

