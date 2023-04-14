The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst will hold a Spring Celebration Party Sunday, April 23, with refreshments at 11:30 a.m. and a pairs game at noon.

Pop and wine will be available. Donations of snacks welcome. For partnerships, call Pat Haynes at 716-202-1155 or email phaynes508@roadrunner.com.

A 10-week series of review lessons begins at 2 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Buffalo Bridge Center, with instructions by Fred Yellen, Mike Ryan and Chris Urbanek. Lessons continue through June 28. Fee is $15 per session. Pre-registration required. Sign up at the club or call 716-280-6114.

• • •

“Kathy’s Snowbird Game” is the latest addition to the schedule at the Buffalo Bridge Center. Designed to accommodate those who are out of town, it’s a Bridge Base Online game on Wednesday mornings for players with fewer than 750 master points. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the bridge center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

The Bridge Center is continuing to play its open game face-to-face on Wednesdays and, because the online game is included in the calculations, the face-to-face contest will award additional master points.

The club offers other face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points. The club also holds two in-person games every week that are open to all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. In-person games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sunday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

Other virtual games hosted by the Bridge Center are offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also directs the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Rochester Spring Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Today, Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29. For info, click this link.

Niagara Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4. For players with fewer than 750 master points.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Temple B’Rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8. For players with fewer than 750 master points.

District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Participating local clubs in Western New York, Western Pennsylvania and Northeastern Ohio. Monday, June 12, to Sunday, June 18.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of April 3 to April 9

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 62.22%; Ruth Nawotniak and Michel Dupuis, 61.11%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 60%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 55%; Maria Schory and Michael Metzger, 52.78%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 50.56%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 58.57%; Sue Neubecker and Ilene Rothman, 56.19%; Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 51.43%; east-west, Pat Haynes and David Whitt, 78.89%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 62.78%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 56.11%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Chris Urbanek and Jay Costello, 65.48%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 59.52%; Jay Levy and Bud Seidenberg, 58.93%; Davis Heussler and Kamil Bishara, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – 0-750 game. Judith Bailey and Janie Polk, 59.03%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 57.64%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 56.25%; David Schott and John Lengyei, 54.17%; Phyllis Stasiowski and Martha Cain, 52.08%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Pat Haynes and David Schott, 63.75%; Margaret Zhou and Betty Metz, 58.75%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Home style pairs. (Tie) Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 5 wins.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. (Tie) Dian and Alex Petrov, Mary Terrana and Gordon Crone, 55%; Joanne LaFay and Joe Miranda, 52.50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Paul Zittel and Jim Lanzo, 63.19%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 56.25%; Vic Bergsten and Walt Olszewski, 54.86%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 53.47%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 52.08%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, 55%; Rolene Pozarny and Raj Puri, 52%; east-west, Judie Bailey and Joan Stankiewicz, 60%; Tim Hartnett and David Young, 51%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Ed and Mike Rupp, 61.9%; Joanne Biondo and Ron Fill, 52.5%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 5.08; Ilene Rothman, 2.63; Anthony Girasole, 1.51; Maxine Seller, 0.64; (3-way tie) Elaine Rubinstein, Mary Jo Pfeiffer, Patricia Doyle, all 0.57.

5-20 Points – Zakie Nohra, 10.32; (tie) Gini Sicignana, Jeannine Dupuis, 1.05; Joan Nigrelli, 0.79.

20-50 Points – Molly Morris, 5.26; Fred Schweiger, 4.47; Pepe Justicia-Linde, 3.34; Bill Donaldson, 2.93; Jo Ann Smith, 1.72; Lorey Repicci, 1.42; Peggy Mead, 1.06.

50-100 Points – Susan Cardamone, 6.29; Carol Licata, 2.29; Paul Ziebarth, 0.76; Maureen Cancilla, 0.56; Howard Epstein, 0.40.

100-200 Points – Joan Ciszak, 2.05; Betty DeFeo, 1.70; Maria Amlani, 0.99.

200-300 Points – David Whitt, 18.06; Joanne Nover, 16.96; David Schott, 12.22; Pat Haynes, 11.22; Laurie Foster, 5.18; Gerry Hooley, 4.51; Bob Ciszak, 2.05; Rob Hessel, 1.23.

300-500 Points – Larry Himelein, 22.90; Bram Hamovitch, 10.65; Terry Hamovitch, 8.52; Jim McClure, 6.65; Linda Milch, 3.90; Judy Zeckhauser, 3.74; Ruth Nawotniak, 1.98.

500-1,000 Points – Betty Metz, 11.68; Marilyn Wortzman, 8.98; Paul Zittel, 8.83; Ed Morgan, 7.84; Dave Larcom, 7.37; Joe Miranda, 5.73; (tie) Barbara Landree, Linda Zittel, both 5.59; Joyce Frayer, 5.53; Bonnie Clement, 5.23.

1,000-1,500 Points – Kamil Bishara, 14.62; John Marvin, 14.48; Jim Easton, 8.98; Howard Foster, 8.16; Sue Neubecker, 6.59; Joanne LaFay, 6.53; Mary Ball, 6.05; Bert Feasley, 5.63; Bob Kaprove, 2.64; Carol Bedell, 2.08.

1,500-2,500 Points – Paula Kotowski, 13.37; Gay Simpson, 6.87; Judy Kaprove, 5.54; Pinky Regan, 5.42; Sandi England, 3.69; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 2.92; Sue Bergman, 2.43; Walt Olszewski, 2.31; David Colligan, 1.86; Nancy Kessler, 1.27.

2,500-3,500 Points – Fred Yellen, 19.15; Bill Rushmore, 1.63; Ken Meier, 0.83; Pat Rasmus, 0.60; Art Morth, 0.32.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 24.19; John Ziemer, 19.79; Donna Steffan, 19.61; Judy Graf, 15.45; Davis Heussler, 13.62; Judy Padgug, 9.34; Jim Gullo, 5.82; Martha Welte, 4.83.

Over 5,000 Points – Chris Urbanek, 19.70; Jay Levy, 16.14; Bud Seidenberg, 15.85; Jay Costello, 13.59; Sharon Benz, 4.90; Saleh Fetouh, 2.04; Dian Petrov, 1.80.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of nearly 2,950 master points and is still playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.