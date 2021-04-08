Gaenzler, Klein, Hager terminated by 97 Rock two weeks after racist on-air incident

Two weeks after lead host Rich "Bull" Gaenzler and co-host Chris Klein were suspended for their part in a racist incident on 97 Rock that led to the firing of host Rob Lederman, Cumulus Radio announced Wednesday night that they and program director John Hager have been terminated.

A Cumulus spokesperson issued the following statement: “Upon further consideration following the racist incident that occurred on 'The Morning Bull Show,' we decided to terminate the whole morning show in addition to the Program Director.”

Lederman was fired immediately after the advertiser fallout surrounding a 45-second segment on March 24 when he compared toaster settings to the tone of the skin of two Black female celebrities.

At that time, Gaenzler and Klein were suspended without a return date announced.

Hager, who entered the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2018, has been at 97 Rock since 1988 after an earlier stint with the station.

Bobby Rosati, the morning show producer, remains with the station, a Cumulus spokesman confirmed.