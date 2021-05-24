Fun on the water with kayaks, water bikes, cruises and FLOATmingos

Whether you prefer a guided tour or solo kayak adventure, there’s a water activity for everyone. Businesses along the Buffalo waterfront and in Lockport are preparing to host you and your pod with both safety and fun in mind.

Among these activities, you can enjoy a river cruise detailing Buffalo’s meteoric rise in the 19th century or indulge in a private happy hour among friends on a pedal boat. Here’s a look at four types of activities on the water. Each business is following strict safety measures to ensure a sanitary visit. Activities are weather dependent and generally run until September.

Kayaks

BFLO Harbor Kayak (44 Prime St.) will be renting out single and tandem kayaks and paddleboards beginning Memorial Day weekend. As you paddle down the Buffalo River, you can view the historic grain elevators up close. In June, they will also be offering Silo City kayak tours on Saturday and Sunday. bfloharborkayak.com

Water bikes, paddle boats