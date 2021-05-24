Fun on the water with kayaks, water bikes, cruises and FLOATmingos

Whether you prefer a guided tour or solo kayak adventure, there’s a water activity for everyone. Businesses along the Buffalo waterfront and in Lockport are preparing to host you and your pod with both safety and fun in mind.
Among these activities, you can enjoy a river cruise detailing Buffalo’s meteoric rise in the 19th century or indulge in a private happy hour among friends on a pedal boat. Here’s a look at four types of activities on the water. Each business is following strict safety measures to ensure a sanitary visit. Activities are weather dependent and generally run until September.
Kayaks
BFLO Harbor Kayak (44 Prime St.) will be renting out single and tandem kayaks and paddleboards beginning Memorial Day weekend. As you paddle down the Buffalo River, you can view the historic grain elevators up close. In June, they will also be offering Silo City kayak tours on Saturday and Sunday. bfloharborkayak.com
Water bikes, paddle boats
Water Bikes of Buffalo (44 Prime St.). Bike your way down the Buffalo River or enjoy some family fun with the paddle boats on the human-made canals near Explore & More. Water Bikes of Buffalo is offering rentals every weekend from Memorial Day until the end of June, when the bikes will become available during the week, too. Check its Facebook page for updates on weekday availability of the paddle boats later in the summer. waterbikesofbuffalo.com.
FLOATmingos. Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park. One of the most colorful and fun water activities is taking a ride around Hoyt Lake on a FLOATmingo. These paddle boats look like a pink flamingo and can seat two or four people. Rent a FLOATmingo or a rowboat from noon to 8 p.m., weather depending. Rentals are $10 for 30 minutes for rowboats and $15 for 30 minutes for the FLOATmingo paddle boat from the Hoyt Lake Boat Rentals. Reservations are recommended.
Pedal boat tours
Buffalo CycleBoats (301 Ohio St.) is offering daily private tours for groups up to 10 or 16 people. Guests will have the option to stop at one bar during the trip, with choices including Canalside, Buffalo RiverWorks, Shuck Shack, Hartman’s Distilling Co. and Resurgence Brewing Company. buffalocycleboats.com.
Buffalo Pedal Tours (329 Erie St.) is offering daily private party boat and river history tours for up to 10 or 18 people. Tours start and end at the Erie Basin Marina. (buffalopedaltours.com). All tours last approximately 100 minutes and you can bring your own food and canned drinks.
River cruises
Buffalo River History Tours (44 Prime St.) has already set sail for the season, offering its signature 90-minute guided ride daily along the Buffalo River. Summer tours will also include weekly Caribbean cruises, a combination boat and walking tour of Silo City in June, and weekend cocktail cruises in July. buffaloriverhistorytours.com. Also offered are family friendly and adults-only tiki boat rides on the Big Kahuna daily. bigkahunatikitours.com
The Miss Buffalo II will be launching from the Erie Basin Marina for its 50th season through Buffalo Harbor Cruises (329 Erie St.). It will be offering 90-minute narrated sails along the Buffalo Harbor beginning weekends in June, and daily sailings in July, along with specialty sunset, landmark and happy hour cruises. Sam Marabella and his band will be aboard Thursdays in July and August. buffaloharborcruises.com
Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises (210 Market St., Lockport) offers daily narrated rides through distinguished 19th century engineering marvels, Locks 34 and 35. lockportlocks.com