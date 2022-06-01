Fun in the sun: June highlights of outdoor events

There’s no shortage of things to do in the Buffalo area to make the most of the summertime. Here’s an eclectic mix of events to help you get outside and enjoy the sun.

7 p.m. June 7 at Bidwell Parkway

For a way to get outdoors without missing out on summer reads, take part in this event that celebrates the importance of reading and literary works. Show up with a book and settle down to read with others outside. This is the 10th year of the free event. Children are welcome; bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. There will be two more Reading Invasions, one in July and August with details to be announced.

5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays starting June 9

Fountain Plaza is not just one of the coolest places in Buffalo with its winter ice rink, it’s also one of the hottest places in the warmer weather with this free Thursday concert series/happy hour. It’s a chance to get out and about with the community for music, food trucks and fun in the heart of downtown. The concert series opens June 9 with Ron Hawkins. Geno McManus and Zak Ward will open. The Thursday series continues to July 28.

Other outdoor concert series that start in June include Gateway Harbor Park on June 22 with Boogie Monsters and the Yachtfathers, plus Music Mania Mondays in Veterans Memorial Community Park (7000 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls) on June 27 with Turnstiles, Billy Joel tribute. Next up at River Fest Park Wednesday night series is Flipside on June 8.

Fundraising for Forgotten Felines

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11 at 3753 Walden Ave., Lancaster

For an outdoor event to help pets, check out this fundraiser being held by Forgotten Felines of WNY. Take part in a basket raffle, bottle and sneaker drive and more. There will be vendors and the Cheesy Chick food truck. Admission is free, however all funds raised from the event support the organization to help their adoptable cats.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 11-12

Allentown’s signature event is a tribute to all things artistic. Browse the booths along Delaware Avenue between West Tupper and North streets where you'll find more than 400 juried artisans selling their wares including paintings, mixed-media artwork, pottery, sculptures and jewelry. There will also be food and music.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12

Join the Make Lemon Aide organization for the "Laps for Love" event to raise money toward a physical therapy program for cerebral palsy patients. It starts at Wilkeson Pointe and races along the Buffalo waterfront. The 1-mile walk/run/roll starts at 10:15 a.m.; the 5K run starts at 11:15 a.m. Everyone is welcome to participate in the run – or walk – including children and pets. There also is a virtual fundraiser for those who can't join in person.

Strawberry Festival

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at New Hope United Methodist/Agape United Methodist 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca

Come to West Seneca for this celebration of everything related to strawberries. There will also be an artisan market, vendors and activities for children. Admission is free.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18-19

One of the earliest of the popular garden events takes place along Center Street in Lewiston where you'll find vendors, container gardening, demonstrations, crafts for children and other activities.

Juneteenth Celebration

June 18-19 in Martin Luther King Jr. Park

While details of this annual event are still being worked out, the parade is set to start at 10:45 a.m. June 18 at Juneteenth of Buffalo headquarters at 1517 Genesee St. (at Moselle).

Noon on June 21 at Front Park

In 2018, Buffalo earned a Guinness World Record for the longest line of lawn flamingos. Sadly, we lost that title only a year later when it was won by St. Helena Island, S.C. The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy will try to reclaim the title while celebrating the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted by lining up flamingos in Front Park. You can sponsor a flamingo in advance or watch the record-breaking attempt in person.

Opens June 23

All the world’s a stage – especially in Delaware Park, where Buffalo’s famous outdoor ode to Shakespeare will return for another season of the Bard’s plays. The season opens with "As You Like It," running from June 23 to July 17. An opening reception starts at 5:45 p.m. June 23. Performances are at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays on Shakespeare Hill. Bring a blanket, chairs and a nice picnic, too. The event is free; donations are accepted.

South Buffalo Porchfest

Noon to 5 p.m. June 25

Missed May’s Porchfest in the Elmwood Village, or simply can’t get enough of it? Make your way to South Buffalo where you can hang out as musicians entertain from porches and driveways throughout the neighborhood.

5 to 7 p.m. June 26

The Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens is hosting an evening of dinner and live music on the front lawn monthly through October. It begins June 26 with the theme of "BBQ and Brass" and, as expected with that theme, there will be a BBQ cookout and music by Buffalo Brass Machine. The event has raffles and dessert vendors, as well as a wine and beer bar. Bring chairs or a blanket for your picnic. Tickets are $48 and include a wrist band for admission into the Botanical Gardens.