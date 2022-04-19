Fun events raise money, find homes for cats and dogs

Springtime is known figuratively for raining cats and dogs, but it's also a time when local animal shelters and rescue groups are swamped with new arrivals.

With that in mind, it's also a time of special events and fundraisers to help the animals with ways to pitch in whether you can adopt or not. Here are some local events raising funds and hosting adoption events.

Noon to 3 p.m. April 23 at Ten Lives Club, 3741 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell

The Ten Lives Club is expecting more than 1,000 homeless kittens and mother cats and you’re invited to join them for a "Kitten Shower" to aid with all the new arrivals. Contributors will be treated to cake, cookies and punch, and can participate in basket raffles and spinning a prize wheel. While there, you can also tour the shelter. Meet some of the cats looking for a forever home in a "free-roaming" cat room. Be sure to bring a donation for the kittens such as non-clumping litter, kitten nursing bottles, blankets or a bag of Purina Kitten Chow. Monetary donations, which go toward kitten care, prenatal health costs and spay and neuter surgeries, are also accepted.

Yoga With Cats

6 to 7 p.m. April 26 at Purrfect Cat Café, 1507 Hertel Ave.

Join Purrfect Cat Café in North Buffalo for an evening yoga class with adoptable felines. You’ll be treated to complimentary tea and an hourlong yoga class, as well as a chance to mingle with the resident café cats that are all in need of homes. Admission is $20 and reservations are required. Bring your yoga mat and water bottle. The café also sells cat-themed artwork with a Buffalo connection and has other events each month to help their residents find homes.

Noon to 4 p.m. April 30 at Premier Dog Sports and Events Center, 15 Lancaster Parkway, Lancaster

This annual event, being held for the first time at the new Premier Dog Sports and Events Center in Lancaster, supports ABC Basset Hound Rescue, which searches for forever homes for basset hounds. There will be a costume contest, games, raffles, a silent auction, vendors and plenty of basset hounds available for adoption. Admission is $15 for the first adult and $10 for each additional person age 17 and older; children 16 and younger and basset hounds can come in free. Everyone is encouraged to bring a larger pledge for the dogs, and prizes will be awarded to the top five pledge earners.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5 at 726 Exchange St.

Pet Connection Programs of East Aurora will be participating in the Mother’s Day event in Larkinville. You can purchase dog and cat donation bags filled with treats to benefit their pet rescue initiatives, which include a maternity shelter for adoptable dogs and a trap-neuter-return program for feral cats. They’ll be in the main lobby of the Larkin Square Exchange Building. The market will also host vendors selling everything from food to specialty soap and jewelry, all with local flair. Parking is in the lot on Exchange Street or next to the Hydraulic Hearth.

4 to 8 p.m. May 14 at St. Andrew's Country Day School, 1545 Sheridan Drive

Hungry for some delicious pasta? Buffalo Underdog Rescue is a foster-based organization that will be holding a "Pasta for Pups" event. You’ll have a pasta dinner – gluten-free and vegan options are available, too – your drink choice of beer, wine or soda, along with dessert. The event will also have a basket raffle and music, with all proceeds to benefit the rescue’s adoptable dogs. It’s free to attend, and there will be discounted presale packages. The Individual Package is $15 and includes pasta, one drink, dessert, a sheet of basket raffle tickets and entry in the presale raffle. Participants may park in the lot on Lowell Road. If you’d like to donate items for the raffle or be a sponsor, contact the organization at fundraising@buffalounderdogs.com.