From Dead & Company to Van Gogh, highlights of a summer in music and the arts

Whether you’re eager to cast your mask to the wind and party like its 2019, or are planning to re-engage in local culture in a more cautious manner, via baby steps, this summer has options despite the relative paucity of major arena and amphitheater shows on the docket.
There’s going to be an awful lot of “We’ll see how it goes” this summer, as we all come to grips with whatever reopening means to us. But whatever your comfort level, you’ll be able to fill your schedule with some proper celebratory summer activity, whether that means immersing yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh in a transformed parking lot space on Transit Road, or heading out to Darien Lake to indulge in the full-blown circus vibe that is a Dead & Company show.
At present, it appears that major concert activity is likely to emerge in the fall, and that by next summer, things will be back to as close to “normal” as we’re likely to get. In the meantime, here’s a list of some don’t-miss summer shows and events.
Sonic Trails
Through Sept. 30 at Artpark
This one has me written all over it. Curated to accompany walks through the beautiful terrain surrounding Artpark, “Sonic Trails” is akin to the kind of solo adventures I valued as a kid, walking through the woods with music in my headphones, providing aural accompaniment to nature’s rich visual pageant. Artpark teamed with Sozo Creative and app-creators the Holladay Brothers to craft an audio-visual experience. Music is provided by Rhiannon Giddens, Kronos Quartet and Yo-Yo Ma. It's free and offered throughout the summer. artpark.net/sonic-trails
Goose
June 15-16 at the Silver Lake Drive-In
This Connecticut-bred indie-jam outfit has already endeared itself to Buffalo audiences by earmarking profits from its 2020 “Live in Buffalo” album in support of Nietzsche’s, the club where it was recorded. Goose stands out in the current jam scene due to a deep and elegant soulfulness and sense of groove. Twin nights at the Silver Lake Drive-In come close on the heels of the June 4 release of the new album “Shenanigans Night Club.”
The Dead of Summer Music Festival
June 19 at Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden
A double-bill featuring some of the finest tribute band musicians in the region makes a trip to Alden on a Saturday evening enticing. The Scales: A Tribute to Phish and Dead Alliance Buffalo will split six hours of stage time, and the event is sectioned off into 10-by-10 squares, each holding up to 10 people. Not quite ready for a full capacity Dead and Co. show at Darien Lake, or a road trip to catch Phish in Atlantic City in August? This might be a good way to go.
Chandler Street Summer Concert Series
6:30 p.m. Saturdays from July through August
An all-local 10-show summer series on Chandler Street in front of Tappo Pizza offers us all a chance to get acquainted with a bustling, rapidly expanding region, while taking in a broad range of sounds and styles. The series kicks off July 3 with Sara Elizabeth, Mom said No and Fernway. Other highlights include a “Pride in July” celebration on July 24, and a twin-stage, six-act “Jerry Garcia Celebration” on Aug. 7.
Beyond Van Gogh
Aug. 8 to Oct. 3, the Starry Night Pavilion at the Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road
This audio-visual tour through the mind and artistry of Vincent Van Gogh sounds like a fascinating trip. Van Gogh’s work is marked by a slightly blurred, soft-focus and dreamlike point of view, and this touring presentation sets to highlight those characteristics, through art projected on multiple surfaces and Van Gogh’s words set to orchestral scores as a soundtrack. This is a walk-through exhibit, and attendees will be safely distanced. vangoghbuffalo.com
Dead & Company
Aug. 25 at Darien Lake
I didn’t think we would be seeing this troop hitting the road until 2022. But clearly, Bob Weir, John Mayer, Otiel Burbridge, Mickey Hart, Billy Kreutzman and Jeff Chimenti have had enough of playing virtual concerts to a Zoom screen full of dancing fans. The band plays the Saratoga Performing Arts Center two days after this Darien Lake stop. Sounds like a road trip might be in order for some folks.
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney
Aug. 26 at Artpark
Two of the coolest bands in the history of alternative music team for what is sure to be a memorable evening at Artpark. If you are already holding a ticket from the postponed summer 2020 date, you’re good to go. If not, general admission tickets are still available.
Borderland Music & Arts Festival
Sept. 18-19, Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora
Though the lineup has not yet been revealed, the return of Borderland is most welcome, and will make for a fitting farewell to the summer of 2021.