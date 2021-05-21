From Dead & Company to Van Gogh, highlights of a summer in music and the arts

Whether you’re eager to cast your mask to the wind and party like its 2019, or are planning to re-engage in local culture in a more cautious manner, via baby steps, this summer has options despite the relative paucity of major arena and amphitheater shows on the docket.

There’s going to be an awful lot of “We’ll see how it goes” this summer, as we all come to grips with whatever reopening means to us. But whatever your comfort level, you’ll be able to fill your schedule with some proper celebratory summer activity, whether that means immersing yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh in a transformed parking lot space on Transit Road, or heading out to Darien Lake to indulge in the full-blown circus vibe that is a Dead & Company show.

At present, it appears that major concert activity is likely to emerge in the fall, and that by next summer, things will be back to as close to “normal” as we’re likely to get. In the meantime, here’s a list of some don’t-miss summer shows and events.

Sonic Trails

Through Sept. 30 at Artpark