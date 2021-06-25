From animals to fossils, 7 places to visit with the kids

Take a ride through the wild side with this drive-thru safari park. Over the course of the 90-minute, two-mile route, you’ll view more than 400 animals, including favorites such as camels, zebras and ostriches. Children can view the animals up close in their enclosures during a small animal walkabout that is included in admission. The park opens daily at 10 a.m., with the last cars admitted at 4 p.m., closing at 6 p.m. Vehicles must be fully enclosed. The Trailside Grill opens at 11 a.m. and serves wraps, burgers, beef on weck and more. Tickets are available online or in person. From Monday through Friday, ages 12 to 64 are $19, seniors 65 and up are $18, children age 2 to 11 are $14, and infants are free. Prices increase by $3 on Saturday and Sunday. You can also purchase feed for the animals for $5.