Former Ch.4 staffers Baglini, Chojnacki join Ch.2 in temporary roles
Andrew Baglini and Erica Brecher. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

 By Derek Gee/Buffalo News

It’s the time of year that businesses look for holiday employees, and broadcasting is no exception.

A day after word arrived that former WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor Lia Lando is returning to the station as a temporary fill-in anchor for the holidays while Ashley Rowe continues her maternity leave, WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) announced two temporary fill-in hires.

Former WIVB-TV (Channel 4) meteorologist Andrew Baglini, who left the station in late July after seven years and now works for 26 Shirts, will be helping the weather department at WGRZ during December, when many news staffers have vacation days left over.

Channel 2 has had an opening in the weather department since meteorologist Heather Waldman left the station in September.

Brian Chojnacki, a Channel 4 sports anchor-reporter for about six months in 2020, will be joining Channel 2 on Monday as a fill-in sports anchor-reporter.

Chojnacki, who graduated from Hamburg High School and SUNY Oswego, will be filling in when Channel 2 sports anchor-reporter Ashley Holder goes on maternity leave.

In February of 2020, Chojnacki replaced Channel 4 sports reporter-anchor Nick Filipowski, who left the station to become the director of public relations and communications for the Williamsville Central Schools.

No reason was given when Chojnacki left Channel 4 after a short stay.

Before joining Channel 4, Chojnacki worked as a studio host and play-by-play announcer in Orlando. He also has worked in Jacksonville, Fla.; Augusta, Ga.; and Bowling Green, Ky.

