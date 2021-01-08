For crowd businesses that are hurting, how to get Save Our Stages money

“We are still working with the SBA on the process,” said Chris Ring of After Dark Presents and the Rec Room, who is serving as the Western New York representative for the National Independent Venue Association, the coalition of more than 3,000 independent venues nationwide that was a key player in the grassroots campaign that led to passage of the Save Our Stages Act.

“NIVA’s implementation teams response when asked from venues and promoters is the following: 'Q: When will we know the process for applying? A: We don't know. No guess is safe – there are multiple rumors out there about this, ranging from the required 10 day rule-making period, to end of January to beginning of March. Just be ready and have a plan for reaching out to as many venues as possible.’ ”

+3 What we know about the Save Our Stages Act and how it could help in WNY The bipartisan Covid relief package passed Dec. 28 includes the Save Our Stages Act, which provides $15 billion nationally for independent live venue operators, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions.

The SBA grant money is not limited to venues – event promoters and producers, booking agents and managers can also apply for assistance.

Tod Kniazuk, director of the Big Easy in Buffalo – a nonprofit that, since 2007, has worked to build a bridge between musicians in New Orleans and Buffalo through gig-sharing and community engagement – finds this fact proof-positive the Save Our Stages Act has been well thought out. But with that meticulous planning comes a potentially more gradual rollout.