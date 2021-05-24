Five dog-friendly places to enjoy Buffalo’s food and drink scene

One of the best perks of summer is being able to enjoy a refreshing beverage and a tasty meal outdoors after months of frigid weather.
For dog owners however, it can be tough leaving your furry friend at home alone, especially if they have separation issues. If you adopted a new dog while working from home during the past 14 months and they’ve become accustomed to having you home nearly 24/7, it may be even more difficult to leave them home alone for extended periods of time.
Luckily there are numerous bars, cafés and restaurants throughout the area that are dog-friendly. Here are five to consider the next time you’re planning a day out of the house with your pooch.
Barkology, 4939 Genesee St., Cheektowaga
Barkology, Buffalo’s first and only dog park and bar, opened in April. Humans can enjoy a selection of beer, wine and cocktails while their pups enjoy indoor and outdoor park areas. A day pass for your pooch costs $10, a month pass is $30 and an annual pass costs $225 (with the option to add an additional dog for $150). If you don’t have a dog but still want to enjoy some furry company while grabbing a drink no worries, you don’t need to have a dog to visit Barkology.
Caffé Aroma, 957 Elmwood Ave.
After playing fetch in Bidwell Park, head over to Caffé Aroma and enjoy an Italian espresso, cocktail or beer on the patio while your dog catches its breath. The café offers a water bowl outside while treats are available indoors. This is also the perfect place to get some work done while enjoying the nice weather without having to leave your dog at home.
Gene McCarthy’s/Old First Ward Brewing Co., 73 Hamburg St.
Buffalo’s most authentic Irish bar has numerous outdoor tables for you and your furry friend to enjoy this summer as long as they’re leashed. Water is available upon request and servers may even have dog treats on hand. You can rest easy knowing your pet will be comfortable while you enjoy a corned beef sandwich and one of the tasty beers or ciders Gene McCarthy’s has on tap.
Mr. Goodbar, 1110 Elmwood Ave.
In addition to having a great lineup of live music and one of the most expansive selections of craft beer in the area, Mr. Goodbar also allows dogs outdoors and indoors as long as they’re leashed. Water bowls are provided and the bouncers always have treats ready at the door.
Resurgence Brewing Company, 55 Chicago St.
Nothing beats enjoying a cold beer, tasty pub grub and one of Buffalo’s up-and-coming districts with your four-legged friend. Resurgence’s outdoor beer garden is "super dog-friendly" as is the forthcoming summer pop-up tent in front of the brewery on Chicago Street. Water bowls are available for thirsty pups. Resurgence also has a cool liquid treat for the dogs: "Ruff Day Dog Beer." "Brewed" on the weekends, it's really cold chicken broth to cool your furry friend down. Collapsible Resurgence doggy bowls are available, too.