Five dog-friendly places to enjoy Buffalo’s food and drink scene

One of the best perks of summer is being able to enjoy a refreshing beverage and a tasty meal outdoors after months of frigid weather.

For dog owners however, it can be tough leaving your furry friend at home alone, especially if they have separation issues. If you adopted a new dog while working from home during the past 14 months and they’ve become accustomed to having you home nearly 24/7, it may be even more difficult to leave them home alone for extended periods of time.

Luckily there are numerous bars, cafés and restaurants throughout the area that are dog-friendly. Here are five to consider the next time you’re planning a day out of the house with your pooch.

Barkology, 4939 Genesee St., Cheektowaga

Barkology, Buffalo’s first and only dog park and bar, opened in April. Humans can enjoy a selection of beer, wine and cocktails while their pups enjoy indoor and outdoor park areas. A day pass for your pooch costs $10, a month pass is $30 and an annual pass costs $225 (with the option to add an additional dog for $150). If you don’t have a dog but still want to enjoy some furry company while grabbing a drink no worries, you don’t need to have a dog to visit Barkology.