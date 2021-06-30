Fireworks, special events fill July Fourth weekend

Niagara Falls, Hyde Park. Fireworks at dusk. 3200 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.

Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Fireworks at 9:40 p.m. 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd., Salamanca. There will not be any public viewing areas on-site.

Wheatfield, Oppenheim Park. Fireworks at dusk. 2713 Niagara Falls Blvd., Wheatfield.

JULY 5

Tonawanda (city). Fireworks at dusk on July 5 from the foot of Gibson Street in Niawanda Park.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Kids Parade, North Tonawanda. 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Starts at Pine Wood Park (Niagara and Thompson streets) and ends at the Herschell Carrousel Museum (180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda). Kids are encouraged to decorate their bikes, wagons, strollers, etc. and wear their most patriotic outfits.

4th of July Carnival at the Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence. Rides, food, music, car show (Saturday). Fireworks at dusk on Sunday. Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $10 without rides; $20 with rides.

Ellicottville Summer Music Festival. Performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 8 p.m. Sunday followed by fireworks. Holiday Valley, 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Ellicottville. $50. ellicottvilleny.com

