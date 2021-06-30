Fireworks, special events fill July Fourth weekend

Here is a list of area fireworks and special events taking place throughout Western New York.
JULY 2
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Fireworks at 9:40 p.m. 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. There will not be any public viewing areas on-site.
Town of Tonawanda. Music, food trucks and more from 7 to 11 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Kenney Field, 2000 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda.
JULY 3
Akron. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Veterans Park, 2000 Buell St., Akron.
Olcott. Fireworks over Lake Ontario at 10 p.m. Viewing areas include Krull Park, the Lakeview Village Shoppes, behind the lighthouse, and the Olcott Yacht Club.
Town of Niagara. Pride in the Park, full day of events including live music. Fireworks at dusk. Veterans Memorial Community Park, 7000 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls.
JULY 4
Bemus Point. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. from barges in Bemus Bay. Will be visible from a closed portion of Lakeside Drive (near Lakeside and Main) where people can bring chairs. Also visible from Village Park plus boats and docks around Bemus Bay.
Boston Independence Day Fireworks Display. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. 8500 Boston State Road, Boston.
Highmark Stadium Fireworks, 1 Bills Drive, Orchard Park. Lots 1, 3, 4 and the Fieldhouse lot will be open at 8 p.m. Chairs and blankets allowed. Fireworks are at dusk. Parking is $5.
Support Local Journalism
Lancaster. Parade at 10 a.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. St. Mary’s High School, 142 Laverack Ave., Lancaster.
Lewiston. Fireworks at dusk, set off at Lewiston Plateau that leads into Artpark. View from Academy Park.
Lockport, Outwater Memorial Park. Fireworks at dusk. 150 Outwater Drive, Lockport.
Mayville. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Lakeside Park, 50 W. Lake Road, Mayville.
Niagara Falls, Hyde Park. Fireworks at dusk. 3200 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Fireworks at 9:40 p.m. 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd., Salamanca. There will not be any public viewing areas on-site.
Wheatfield, Oppenheim Park. Fireworks at dusk. 2713 Niagara Falls Blvd., Wheatfield.
JULY 5
Tonawanda (city). Fireworks at dusk on July 5 from the foot of Gibson Street in Niawanda Park.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Kids Parade, North Tonawanda. 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Starts at Pine Wood Park (Niagara and Thompson streets) and ends at the Herschell Carrousel Museum (180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda). Kids are encouraged to decorate their bikes, wagons, strollers, etc. and wear their most patriotic outfits.
4th of July Carnival at the Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence. Rides, food, music, car show (Saturday). Fireworks at dusk on Sunday. Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $10 without rides; $20 with rides.
Ellicottville Summer Music Festival. Performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 8 p.m. Sunday followed by fireworks. Holiday Valley, 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Ellicottville. $50. ellicottvilleny.com