Finding community, friends and fun through 'Salsa in the Park'

If you’re at Delaware Park in the summer, you may notice the blooming flowers in the Rose Garden, or the crunching sound of footsteps walking on the gravel pathway.

And on certain Monday evenings, you'll hear the sounds of Latin music coming from behind the pavilion. There, you’ll see people moving to Latin music as new and trained dancers congregate for "Salsa in the Park," a beginners class and dance event where participants can pick up a new hobby, friends and even a fresh outlook on life.

As the event continues its ninth session, founder and co-host Sarah Haykel said she hopes to continue using her life coach certificate to facilitate a safe, comfortable environment for participants.

Sometimes, that safe environment just means telling people to breathe.

As the sun beams down on the dancers, Haykel and her co-host, Jerome Williams, begin the 30-minute class with a lecture, ensuring that people understand the basics, including history, culture and even how to listen to the music correctly.

The class focuses on teaching the basics to appeal to beginners and ensure they don’t feel intimidated. Once people enjoy the simplicity of basic steps and find their rhythm, they’re in a good place, Williams said.

When he first began learning salsa, Williams said he was worried that he didn’t know enough moves. Soon, he learned that, as long as he knew the basics and danced smoothly, women would still be willing to dance with him.

Once people have become familiar with the dance of that class, whether it is salsa, merengue, bachata or another style of Latin dance, they begin partnering up for two hours of dancing.

As the pavilion fills up, couples can choose to stay with one another or rotate partners throughout the night, Haykel said.

Yumi Lichte, who attends the classes alone, was initially nervous. But then Haykel paired her up with another person without a partner and, as the night progressed, Lichte said she realized how friendly her fellow attendees were.

She said she would meet a person and think, “Okay, we can dance together.” And until the end of the event, she danced and laughed with people she met for the first time that night.

John Georger's first class was eight years ago. Now, salsa plays a significant role in his life. He attends classes with his wife, Julie Tunstall, and has found it a great way to socialize and make new friends.

“I would meet people salsa dancing that I would probably never meet before just from different walks of life, different backgrounds. It’s just very refreshing and really fascinating," Georger said. “I was able to develop some contacts, and I found that there’s a very vibrant dance community."

When Georger meets a first-time salsa dancer, he said he tries to keep it basic and enjoyable, the same way the people he danced with did when he was a beginner.

“The most important thing for your dancing is for your partner to have a good time, enjoy themselves,” Georger said.

Alongside the spins and thump of the music, there’s always another ongoing activity in the area for the dancers to observe, like juggling, Georger said. Yet, the highlight is always when the sun sets, the temperature drops and the people continue dancing with pink and orange skies as a backdrop.

While the social aspect is an integral part of the event, the class is also an opportunity for people to learn about the African influence in Latin dance, Williams said.

“I like to explain that all the time, just because it was such an influence on me and what made me gravitate toward it even more. I like to say that because I know it wasn’t taught in school and people need to know it,” he said.

Tango, for example, began as a means for enslaved Africans in Argentina to briefly sneak away and have fun. Over time, it evolved and became an infusion of not just African, but also European and Native styles, Williams said.

“Out of tragedy in the transatlantic slave trade, something beautiful was created,” he added.

Creating beautiful, moving dance and music during such a dark time is a testament to the human spirit, Haykel said.

“Regardless of the circumstances, humans want to keep creating beautiful things and sharing and experiencing life together,” she added.

July 11, July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 at the Delaware Park Rose Garden, 199 Lincoln Parkway. The class starts at 6:30 p.m. is 30 minutes (one hour on July 11) with open dancing from 7 to 9 p.m. Registration is $10; the Aug. 8 date includes live Latin music by Sol Y Sombra, plus DJ sets and is $12. Beginners and solo dancers are encouraged.