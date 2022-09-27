Finding a Vermont fall close to home in picture-perfect Allegany County

In the great American tapestry of seasonal expectations and experiences, perhaps no other state conjures as strong of an association with any season than that of Vermont in fall.

With her rolling hills and small towns illuminated with endless hues of red, orange and yellow, Vermont is the belle of the Fall Ball.

But in my travels through Western New York, I’ve discovered an area that equals the “Vermont in Fall” experience. It's not our traditional favorite fall spots like Ellicottville, East Aurora or the mighty Letchworth, but a still-percolating group of towns and villages tucked within Allegany County that, from above, roughly forms the shape of a diamond. And that’s as it should be, as the area is a hidden gem that can steal your breath away with her “enchanted” (as its tourism slogan says) and brilliantly colored rolling hills and valleys.

Nearby Angelica, Cuba, Wellsville and Alfred are four spots where you can get your Vermont in Fall experience with foliage-rich drives and picturesque small towns.

Angelica is perhaps the most quaint New England-style town of this group and the perfect place to start your daytrip. With its simple, sweet goodness, Angelica will sneak up on you as you drive along its main street lined with a stately, tall-pillared library and period-style homes toward its most unique feature, the Park Circle Historic District.

Grab a hot coffee at the Country Sweets Cafe and a warm, freshly baked treat at Angelica Bakery and browse the antique shops while taking a contemplative walk through Park Circle which features an old-style post office, multiple churches, the county courthouse and a B&B for an inspiring warmup to the adventure ahead.

From Angelica, you can head east to Alfred, west to Cuba or south to Wellsville.

The Cuba Cheese Shoppe has always been one of the main draws in Cuba with its wonderful variety of cheeses and gifts. But over the last few years, the village has quietly had a bit of a renaissance and now offers a lot more than cheese.

Cuba is now on point with its Main Street USA Genesee Park that effortlessly welcomes visitors into the village and transports you back in time with its perfectly appointed gazebo and beautiful period-style homes lining the perimeter on the small parkway.

You also can take a relaxing drive around Cuba Lake and a slight detour a few miles up on Mount Monroe Road for a view that will blow you away. You can rent a kayak or make an entire day of it and rent a pontoon boat from Cuba Lake Marina.

From Cuba, head southeast to take in more vibrant fall foliage cascading along the “enchanted” hills into Wellsville, a busy little hub of commerce and industry in this gem of a region.

Park in the free public lot just off of Madison behind Main Street where you’ll discover one-of-a-kind boutiques, shops, restaurants, a classic movie theater and even a new brewery and creative arts center. Picture a small-town Elmwood strip and you’ll be right on the money. Add in the surrounding hills full of brilliant fall color and the clean, crisp country air and you can’t go wrong.

Main Street features two regionally famous restaurants, The Beef Haus and The Texas Hot, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. You’ll also find an Italian restaurant called L'Italia that people have just been raving about.

Be sure to visit the David A. Howe Library, which has become the center of cultural activities in Wellsville. It has a 100,000-item catalog, a 300-seat theater, the Howe Gallery, Tuesday lunches on the Terrace and many programs and events.

To get to Alfred from Wellsville, head north on Route 19 and take Vandermark Road into Scio, which takes you through the Vandermark State Forest up to Belmony Road just Northwest of town for a fall-worthy drive.

On top of being a beautiful village tucked in the nape of an equally beautiful, scenic valley, Alfred sits between three colleges: Alfred University, Alfred State College and the NYS College of Ceramics at Alfred University.

For such a small, bustling town, parking is easy and everything is within a few minutes walk. It is rich with art with galleries like Gallery 2 that offers work by local artisans, the Cohen Gallery of Alfred University, the Alfred Ceramics Art Museum and the storybook-like Celadon Terra Cotta Building that was built in 1892 and is on the Register of Historic Places.

In the heart of the village, you’ll find the Terra Cotta Coffee House, the Collegiate Diner, Rosebush restaurant and a super-cool natural grocery store called the Rogue Carrot. It’s a college town so there’s pizza of course, with a high recommendation going to Little Sicily Pizza & Restaurant which has fantastic dinners, too.

A little further up the road you’ll find the Canacadea Country Store that rivals any store of its type in Vermont with penny candy, local artisans' products, gourmet foods, soaps, lotions and specialty items.

If you’re in the village around sunset, head up to the Pine Hill Drive Extension at Alfred University and follow the road north until you come to the switchback and the large field that sits right off the road for a fall sunset you won’t soon forget. Not a bad way to end your fall adventure.