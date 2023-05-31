Food trucks are a staple of summer eating. Seemingly every outdoor summer event, farmers market and festival has food trucks that lure hungry crowds with tempting aromas and a multitude of choices. And the term is expanding to include beer and dessert trucks, too.

There is such an appetite for food trucks in the Buffalo area that there are at least five local weekly events. Here's a look at those food truck rodeos. Each posts its weekly lineup of trucks and entertainment online to help in your planning.

TUESDAYS

Food Truck Tuesdays in Larkin Square. 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from June 6 through Aug. 29 (except for July 4) at Larkin Square (745 Seneca St.).

The 10th season of Food Truck Tuesdays will have up to 25 food trucks from a rotation of nearly 40 trucks from Buffalo and Rochester. Newcomers this year include Britesmith Brewing, Gabriela's Kitchen and KoBq Food Truck. Feel free to dance along with live music each week; Ten Cent Howl opens the series on June 6.

WEDNESDAYS

Canalside Food Truck Lunch Series. Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through the summer.

Grab lunch from food trucks set up near Clinton's Dish along Prime Street at Canalside. Here is the schedule so far for June: June 7, Edgy Veggie and Money Bags Dumplings; June 14, Cheesy Chick; June 21, Money Bags Dumplings and Breezy Bowl; June 28, Breezy Bowl and Mad Sauces.

Food Truck Wednesdays in the Gardens. Samuel’s Grande Manor, 8750 Main St., Williamsville. 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting June 14.

This weekly event is held in the gardens behind Samuel’s Grand Manor. Park in the main lot, then look for the big tent on the West Lawn which is the only entrance/exit to the event. (The main building doors will be locked.) The $5 admission per person includes one complimentary beverage (alcoholic or non-alcoholic); ages 12 and younger are admitted free (but no free beverage). You’ll find plenty of garden seating available with access to the indoor restrooms. This is an all-cash event and there is not an ATM on site, so be prepared. Pets are welcome; but leave coolers or outside food/beverages at home.

Here are the expected food trucks for opening week, June 14: Cheesy Chick, Dirty Bird, J&L BBQ, KT Caribbean Cuisine, LuGia's, Maria's Bene Cibo, Mineo & Sapio, Sun Roll Food Truck and Share Sun. Music for the Music is by Swift Kick. For the full season info, visit samuelsgrandemanor.com/food-trucks

THURSDAYS

City Hall's Food Truck Thursdays. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Niagara Square, through October.

This downtown lunch event returns to Niagara Square with 22 participating food trucks that will rotate each week. New this year are Breezy Bowls, Dirty Bird Chicken N Waffles and Lukas Latin Kitchen.

Tonawandas Gateway Harbor Food Truck. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from June 8 to Sept. 14 at Gateway Harbor (Broad Street, Tonawanda).

Up to 12 food trucks will be serving a variety of food choices at this returning summer event. Also on the menu: music and family entertainment. For opening week on June 8, food trucks are Caribbean Flava, Cheesy Chick, Dirty Bird, Falafel Bar, Great Aussie Bite, Great Foodini, Mineo & Sapio, Pizza Amore, Sweet Lisa’s, Viola’s. Music will be featured in the new Canal Street Pavilion with Roadtrip Duo (Brian Beaudry and Alan Jeffrey). In addition to the regular food truck event, this series is adding vendors on June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 14.