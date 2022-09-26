Falling through forests and finding spirits and sprites on fall walks in WNY

Nothing beats fall hiking. Fewer crowds and cooler temperatures beckon us outside to wander and explore. This easy, fun and family friendly collection of woodland adventures features hidden surprises (shhhh!) that will bring wonder to all ages.

Finding Fairies at Franklin Gulf Conservation Park, North Collins

Trail map and information: www3.erie.gov/parks/franklin-gulf

Searching for fairy houses is tricky business. What you see today will be different, or even gone, tomorrow. These ephemeral settlements are as fleeting and whimsical as their magical inhabitants! Chasing fairy houses is an ideal way to spend a crisp fall day.

Park at the small dirt lot on School Street in North Collins. There will be a main trail and a small trail that veers left – go left and follow the yellow trail markers. The Fairy House section is an easy 1.5-mile out-and-back hike with minimal elevation changes. The path will scoot along the rim of Franklin Gulf at a safe distance from the ledge.

The Fairy Houses start emerging shortly after passing the ruins of 20th century mail-order magnate John D. Larkin’s cabin. They start out subtle, just a few twigs resting in a hollow in the base of a tree. But, stop and do a 360-degree turn. The trees behind you will have materials cleverly perched against their base, creating a miniature shelter. More houses can be spotted slightly off the trail with intricate entrances made of small branches. Some have graceful arches covered in moss and hemlock branches with pebble pathways. Peek inside and maybe you’ll see tiny stone tables and acorn chairs.

DeVeaux Woods and the Lonely Grave, Niagara Falls

Trail map and information: parks.ny.gov/documents/parks/DeVeauxWoodsTrailMap.pdf

A deceptively large 51-acre park, DeVeaux Woods State Park has ancient forests with a dozen trees more than 280 years old. A perfect outing for kids and pups, there is a fantastic playground, dog park, tons of open space and several quiet and flat trails to walk along and take in autumn colors.

But one of the most unusual and unexpected finds is a single grave, tucked along a grassy trail. The gravestone is marked, “Eliza A. Keig, Born April 18, 1843, Died Dec. 7, 1865, In perfect peace.” Not much is known about the 22-year-old woman, except that she may have worked at the adjacent and boarded-up DeVeaux College.

In perfect peace Eliza does rest. DeVeaux Woods offers you a restful walk within a peaceful oasis of old-growth trees and fall foliage.

Devil’s Hole and the Cave of the Evil Spirit, Niagara Falls

The Cave of the Evil Spirit, also referred to as Devil’s Hole Cave, is a 50-foot deep cavern located off a side trail as you descend the rock staircase from ground level. Its name comes from a traditional Seneca story of an evil spirit trapped in the cave when Niagara Falls was further downstream. As the Falls eroded past the site, the cave was opened and the evil spirit set free. Native people avoided the cave and warned others to do the same.

Hiking Devil’s Hole State Park and entering the cave is an "at your risk" activity and is considered a moderate-to-difficult hike. As you descend the main stairs, about halfway down, take the side trail to your right, ascending slightly to the Devil’s Hole Cave. The trail ends at the entrance to the cave, an 8-foot opening.

If you choose to enter the cave, be careful of broken glass and bring a headlamp. The cave is a fun side hike. Devil’s Hole is a prime location to see blazing red, orange and yellow fall foliage, dotted with green hemlocks along the gorge. The blue-green rapids and vortices in the swift currents whizzing by add drama and contrast.

NIGHT LIGHTS at Griffis Sculpture Park, Ashford Hollow

This after-dark outdoor light show, returning for its 10th year at Griffis Sculpture Park, guides you through surreal illuminated forested paths. More than 250 sculptures, trees and art exhibits are ablaze with multicolored lights. Experience live music and impromptu performances along the path with a sense of magic and amazement. It is held from Thursdays to Saturdays through Oct. 15, plus Oct. 9. Admission is $14 adults, $9 ages 7 to 12, and free for ages 6 and younger. Tickets at griffissculpturepark.org.

Evening hikes, Tifft Nature Preserve

Tifft hosts multiple guided night hikes with a seasonal slant in October. On a Night Hike & Storytelling event from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7 (for ages 18 and older) and a Family Halloween Hike from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 and 21 (ages 5 and older), you can discover who else visits the Tifft Trails at night! Listen, smell and touch to experience Tifft after dark. The family hike ends with hot cider, doughnuts and crafts for kids. Advance registration is required for all hikes.

Jennifer Hillman and Bill McKeever are outdoor enthusiasts and co-authors of Secret Places of Western New York: 25 Scenic Trails. Learn more at insiders-outside.com.