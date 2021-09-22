Fall activities to enjoy with the whole family

The return of fall in Buffalo may be marked by pumpkin spice and haunted houses, but there's plenty to do with the kiddos, too. Here's a look at a few fall family events from signature festivals to iconic pumpkin patches.

Out on the farm

Becker Farms, 3724 Quaker Road, Gasport

The annual Fall Fun on the Farm event is open through Oct. 31 with a new mega slide, plus goat races, a corn maze, big hay bales, farm animal exhibits, a playground and apple picking among the many activities. Tickets are required on weekends and start at $9 for kids, $13 for adults. Rain or shine. Kids activities are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. Admission is free during the week when you can visit the farm market or pick your own fruit.

The Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence