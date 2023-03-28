Though you would be forgiven for thinking we’ve been living in some simulated version of reality for the past several years, if you want to truly experience the virtual world, “Reinventing Reality,” at the Buffalo Museum of Science through June 18, will answer your lingering questions and pose many new ones.

Created by Silicon Valley nonprofit the Virtual Science Center, which strives to interest children and inquisitive adults in STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – through immersive, interactive experiences, “Reinventing Reality” takes us through the looking glass and reveals to us the tenuous nature of what we experience as “real.”

The short version’s theme is that our brains count on sensory stimulations interpreted as cues to help us navigate what we encounter from minute to minute. Expand this narrative outward, however, and the implications for the nature of what we understand to be “real” are myriad.

The exhibit, on the museum's second floor, is presented as a series of stations, most of which involve the use of virtual reality headsets, with attendant audio and visual cues. Visitors should allow themselves an hour to immerse themselves in the self-guided tour, which takes us through the primary categories of virtuality:

• Visual illusions. How visual cues and memories commingle and craft responses in the brain.

• Cross-modal illusions. “When what you hear doesn’t match what you see, your perception of reality is in trouble,” reads the relevant panel.

• 3D illusions. The manipulation of depth perception to “deceive the eye.”

• Stereo vision. How your eyes and brain work together to create depth of field.

• Body illusions. How the brain can convince you that a virtual body is your own.

• Eye tracking. How VR technology saves energy by concentrating only on what we’re looking at.

Children and young adults will likely respond to the sense of play at the heart of the “Reinventing Reality” presentation – and for “play,” read “gaming.” VR technology is not an altogether new experience for young gamers, who have had the opportunity to be exposed to systems such as the Oculus Quest and successful games made for that system, such as “The Walking Dead” series. “Reinventing Reality” takes advantage of this familiarity, with several stations that employ VR headsets and interactive screens, ably blending education and aspects of play that are instantly recognizable to a generation unable to recall a time when cell phones and gaming systems weren’t part of day to day – and even hour to hour – existence.

Adults might revel in the philosophical implications of a display that celebrates the no man’s land between perception and reality and reveals how easily both can be manipulated by technology. You might not be aware that “Reinventing Reality” is casually upending 17th century philosopher René Descartes’ concept of mind-body dualism – the belief that the immaterial mind and the physical body are two entirely separate entities – but it surely is. Australian philosopher David Chalmers has written that “virtual reality is a sort of genuine reality, virtual objects are real objects, and what goes on in virtual reality is truly real,” a concept that many have argued could greatly benefit both medicine and mental health therapy.

You don’t need to dwell on any of this to find “Reinventing Reality” enjoyable, or to earmark it as a worthwhile activity for your kids. But if you’re interested in digging into the implications, this installation at the Museum of Science will likely prove fascinating.

"Reinventing Reality"

Exhibit is at the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway, through June 18.

Hours: Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is closed April 9 and May 29.

Cost: $26 adults; $23 ages 7-17, seniors 62 and older, students and military with ID; $15 ages 2-6; $6 museum members; free for museum members younger than 7 years of age.

Tip: Tickets have designated entry times, but once inside the exhibit, patrons can stay as long as they like. School groups generally visit between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Because demand during school breaks and on weekends is high, advance purchase of tickets through sciencebuff.org is encouraged.