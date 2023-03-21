Be careful, or you’ll drive right by it.

Smack dab in the heart of Depew, Reinstein Woods sits nestled like a bucolic paradise that fell from the sky and landed in the middle of a sprawling Buffalo suburb. Visit, and you’ll wonder how it got there, and more pointedly, how it managed to avoid the decimation of development and suburban sprawl to endure as a gentle reminder of who we are and where we come from.

Which is quite likely exactly what Dr. Victor Reinstein intended when he purchased the land in 1932, transforming it into a private nature sanctuary, where the red-tailed hawks, waterfowl, beavers, white-tailed deer and great blue herons indigenous to Western New York could live, wander and fly freely.

When Reinstein died in 1984, his family donated the sanctuary to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which now oversees it in conjunction with the nonprofit Friends of Reinstein Woods. We should all be grateful for the family’s generosity, for this nature preserve is a true diamond in the rough.

To visit Reinstein Woods and spend a few hours exploring the 292-acre spread of wetlands, forests and ponds is metaphorically akin to turning up the signal and turning down the noise. Each time I visit, I’m reminded of a time in the mid-'90s when, while hiking in Estes National Park above Boulder, Colo., our group came upon an oasis amid the high-elevation rocky terrain, with a large pond surrounded by towering Aspen trees, dappled sunlight filtering through the leaves. The moment is indelible to me – all these years later, an idealized vision of peace and serenity that a visit to a natural panacea like Reinstein Woods can easily summon.

There are plenty of group activities, guided tours, educational gatherings and exhibits at the environmental center, opportunities to cross-country ski and snowshoe during the winter months, and workshops worked into the Reinstein Woods schedule, which can be found at reinsteinwoods.org. But if you like to live in the moment, and are keen to call the occasional audible without advance notice, a self-guided tour is a good way to go. Wander at leisure, listen, observe and start to feel the direct connection to our natural environment that the daily hustle and bustle tends to obfuscate.

Reinstein Woods

93 Honorine Drive, Depew

Hours: Trails are open dawn to dusk. Visitor Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tip: Register in advance for spring and summer programs offered through the Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center at 716-683-5959. The full schedule is online.