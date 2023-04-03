Halfway into your journey through the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, you enter a passageway made to resemble a wooden bridge from the 19th century.

Looking down, you see a group of words on the boards of the bridge, arranged like a mathematical equation. “Freedom – Canada” above “Slavery – United States,” that equation reads.

And history comes to life in an instant – a history that is an ongoing and living one.

Opened in May of 2018, inside the 1863 U.S. Customs House attached to the Niagara Falls Amtrak Station on Depot Avenue, the Underground Railroad Heritage Center sits adjacent to the location of the former International Suspension Bridge, a major point of crossing for enslaved men, women and children seeking the basic human rights of personhood and liberty.

The Heritage Center’s mission statement – “To reveal authentic stories of Underground Railroad freedom seekers and abolitionists in Niagara Falls that inspire visitors to recognize modern injustices that stem from slavery and take action toward an equitable society” – is underscored at every step of the ongoing exhibit “One More River To Cross,” a multimedia affair that places the region’s significance in the story of the Underground Railroad firmly in the present tense.

“One More River to Cross” won the 2019 American Association for State and Local History Award for Excellence, and it’s easy to see why. Through a blend of audio cues, visual art and the impressive design and flow of the space itself, the exhibit blurs the lines between past and present by sharing the stories of freedom seekers and implying that these struggles for emancipation are not merely museum pieces, but are in fact deeply connected to ongoing struggles for equality.

Of particular interest is the story of the former Cataract House, an upscale hotel once located at the intersection of Old Main Street and Buffalo Avenue that was a favored spot of southern slave-holding tourists and employed a significant number of African American waiters, many of whom became major players in the successful emancipation attempts of freedom seekers.

The story of the Cataract House is now the subject of a new CBC documentary called “Secret Agents of the Underground Railroad,” part of the series “The Nature of Things.”

A visit to the Underground Railroad Heritage Center offers a vital reminder of our shared history, at a time when access to that history remains under attack in some quarters.

The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center

825 Depot Ave. West, Niagara Falls

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Cost: $10 adults, $8 for seniors ages 62 and older and students with ID, $6 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Virtual Freedom Conversation Tours are held at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays; cost is $25 for a family, $12 for a couple and $8 single.

Tip: If you’re visiting between May and October, you can park your car for free at sites including the Whirlpool State Park, the Gorge Discovery Center and the Niagara Power Vista, and take the Free Discover Niagara Shuttle to the Heritage Center, as well as many popular sites along the way. The shuttle is also bike rack-equipped, for cyclists. Limited free parking is available in the shared Heritage Center/Amtrak Station.