Every month is Black History Month at Underground Railroad Heritage Center

Today's Whirlpool Rapids Bridge is built on the same site, but the supports for the original bridge were incorporated into the structure of the adjoining International Railroad Bridge.

Before the bridge was built in 1848, fugitives had to find someone to row them across the river below the falls. The crossing took eight minutes – if all went well.

A covered footbridge, which ran beneath the railroad tracks on the Suspension Bridge, was the route that many escapees used to enter Canada, where slavery had been abolished and the law conferred freedom on any slave who could make it across the border.

The work became more dangerous after 1850, when President Millard Fillmore of Buffalo signed the Fugitive Slave Law that put federal power, led by U.S. marshals, behind the hunt for escapees.

The Heritage Center features a video on the 1853 capture of an escapee in Niagara Falls, narrated by Keith David, the voiceover master familiar from many Ken Burns PBS documentaries.