Events celebrate World Migratory Bird Day in Buffalo

World Migratory Bird Day celebrates our feathered friends and promotes conservation initiatives intended to protect them during their annual voyage to summer nesting grounds. It is celebrated internationally on different dates depending on the migration patterns of birds in each country’s area, but the official celebration always falls on the second Saturday of May (for spring migration) and October (for winter migration).

This year's springtime date is May 14 with migratory bird walks and events at local nature preserves and parks held throughout the month. If you’re up for some avian fun, grab your binoculars and flock to any of these local events.

100-Plus Things: Birding at Tifft Nature Preserve Birds, do it, bees do it. Turtles, deer, and black-capped chickadees do it. Let’s do it. Let’s go to Tifft. Tifft Nature Preserve, 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., is a kind of miracle, a home for wildlife in the heart of what was once industrial Buffalo. There, a tweet is a bird call, not something that pops up on your phone.

Birds and Beans

9 a.m. May 14 at Reinstein Woods (93 Honorine Drive, Depew)

Join a birding walk in Reinstein Woods, where you can keep a lookout for migratory birds in the trees. After you’re done birdwatching, you’ll get to sample bird-friendly chocolates and coffee. Entry is $5 and advance registration is required; call 716-683-5959 to register.

Warblers to Wright

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 14 at Delaware Park

Enjoy a search for migrating warblers across the scenic landscape at Delaware Park. While there, you can also receive an optional tour of the historic Darwin Martin House for $10 – half of the usual price. Entry for the birdwatching tour alone is free; call 716-549-1050 to register.

6 to 8 p.m. May 17 at Delaware Park

If you’d like to go birdwatching in Delaware Park but can’t be at the early event, Buffalo Audubon will be hosting an evening hike to find nesting migratory birds. The tour is led by Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr and will meet at the Hoyt Lake steps. Donations are accepted.

9 a.m. to noon May 21 at Frank Lloyd Wright's Graycliff (6472 Old Lake Shore Road, Derby)

The WNY Land Conservancy and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Graycliff are hosting a birdwatching event on the mansion grounds. Visit the historic Graycliff locale to observe bird species that run the gamut from thrushes to vireos and plenty more. You’ll also be treated to a tour of the house interior as part of the day. The event is free for Graycliff and Land Conservancy members; tickets are $35 for non-members.

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. May 22 at Tifft Nature Preserve (1200 Furhmann Blvd.)

Go on a guided excursion in the Tifft Nature Preserve to spot migratory birds. You'll see a variety of feathered fauna from orioles to hummingbirds as you hike through the wooded trails. You can borrow binoculars on the tour or bring some from home. All ages are welcome to join the hike, but advance registration is required; tickets are $7 per person.