Effectively escaping late-winter doldrums is possible by slipping into an alternate reality – temporarily – by visiting creative environments without strapping on a VR headset or buckling into a plane seat to jet off to a warmer place.

Here are four places offering surprising and accessible experiences to step into another dimension for a spell.

The Club House at Seneca One

Seneca One tower, 1 Seneca St.

The Club House is part of a hot virtual golfing trend: golf simulators doubling as hangout destinations, a place to swing a non-virtual golf club on virtual links. Located in one of the low outer buildings at Seneca One tower, the Club House, which launched in early 2023, is available for solo virtual golfers and groups for one to four hours. The space may also be rented for private events and, in addition to the golf simulator, it's tricked out with cornhole, comfortable sofas and chairs, dartboard and snacks.

Players are able to choose from several virtual courses to golf. It's also possible to bowl by aiming one's golf ball down a virtual bowling lane to knock over virtual pins, and to play other carnival games.

Brothers Tyler and Austin Bonafede and friend Dean Carollo, all from Lancaster, are the principals behind the Club House. Tyler works at M&T Bank and partners Austin and Dean started DNA Detailing out of Seneca One in 2021, working out of the tower's loading dock on Exchange Street.

Tyler Bonafede suggests "That groups keep it to four players so that everyone isn't always waiting for their turn, like a real round of golf."

The Club House is open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the cost of virtual play is $35 per person from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and $50 per hour per person from 3 to 11 p.m.

"It's a great place to hang out, we're able to adjust the space as our customers need," Austin Bonafede added.

Pearl Street Brewery across the street, or Fat Bob's are oft-recommended for groups needing takeout or catering for their virtual golfing. Beverages are sold nearby at other establishments at Seneca One. For bookings and any other information about the Club House, check out its Instagram feed at @theclubhousewny.

2154 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island

If, in your late-winter doldrums avoidance plan you're craving a beach setting for a restorative break, look no further than the Soma Cura salt cave/virtual beach cabana.

There's no need to change your clothes for the experience and there is a short briefing about the salt cave. It's advised to leave personal belongings in a cubby in the foyer area as everything will be covered with fine salt crystals. Lick the back of your hand post-Soma Cura for a salty taste of the virtual sea.

Soma Cura has a full-sized thatched cabana inside their salt cave. Salt spelunkers rest in zero-gravity lounge chairs, breathing in warm, 75-degree salty air while watching a looped video of a sunny beach with lapping waves.

Fans move the air around, and a little peek of faux blue sky is visible through part of the thatched cabana roof. Thoughts naturally turn to episodes of "Gilligan's Island" and the collective effect is peacefulness, a perfect escape.

Soma Cura offers a first-time visit offer for 45 minutes for a bargain cabana price of $19. A regular drop-in session thereafter is $29 and salt lovers can purchase two-visit ($49), five-visit ($95), or unlimited monthly passes ($79). If you wish to extend escaping here, add on a yoga class or massage.

Strong National Museum of Play, One Manhattan Square, Rochester

Those needing extended faux tropical time, replete with flora and fauna, can head to the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester. A permanent display, the Butterfly Garden, kept at a balmy 80 degrees, is open year-round and may be paired with regular museum admission.

It's difficult to miss the large, butterfly-shaped white building housing the Butterfly Garden. It is tropical island-themed and eye-pleasingly bright with curving pathways lined with lush greenery and water features such as waterfalls and ponds. There is a steel drum to play, surrounded by other tropical trappings like a surfboard and scuba flippers. Colorful signposts note distances to other tropical locations. Hawaii is 4,707 miles away, Aruba is 2,165 miles away and Jamaica is a scant 1,732.

In addition to a kaleidoscope of butterflies, the Butterfly Garden has other surprise fauna: red-footed tortoise, green aracari (tropical birds), panther chameleon, and a group of small, adorable button quail. The latter are timid, rushing from pathways to safe havens under brush. The Chrysalis Cantina is where you can watch dozens of pupae in their pre-winged phase. After the virtual tropics, one can dip into the more than 100,000 square foot virtual experiences of play.

The Strong Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Friday, when it closes at 8 p.m. Tickets for the museum plus the tropical butterfly experience are $25 for ages 2 and older. Visit museumofplay.org.

2565 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, Ont.

Another spot to see colorful butterflies is right across the border. The conservatory is the largest glass-enclosed butterfly conservatory in North America. It's well populated with thousands of colorful and active butterflies fluttering through the space, nestled on statuary and vivid tropical plants and feeding on fruit and whatever else is on their menu.

Experience This: Butterfly Conservatory in Niagara Falls, Ont. Visitors to the Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory will feel like they have stepped into a rain forest filled with exotic plants, water, color – and butterflies everywhere.

There are several places to sit and enjoy the space filled with white noise from the several water features. The spiraling pathway winding through this 10,000 square foot attraction is well-designed; only snippets of the conservatory are in view, lending to the greater sensation of a virtual, tropical getaway. It's recommended to watch the short film about the resident butterflies. The "Emergence Window" is where to watch hatched adult butterflies making their debut.

It is open daily at 10 a.m., closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and at 6 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. Buy tickets ahead online at niagaraparks.com or at the ticket window. Tickets for visitors 13 and older are $17.50, children 3-12 are $11.50 and kids 2 and younger are admitted free.