Erik Brady: Before James Cameron plumbed depths of the ocean, he explored the pool at Delaware Y

Mary Ilarraza, communications director at YMCA Buffalo Niagara, hopes to learn more about Cameron’s time in Buffalo. She has tried reaching out to him on Twitter but, alas, has so far had no response. Even so, a little more information appeared in the New Yorker recently.

Cameron told the magazine about his whale documentary and again spoke of how he had been inspired as a boy by Cousteau and his crew: “They always had this great French sense of style. They breathed it, quite literally, with their Aqua-Lungs. They got in their silver wetsuits and went exploring. It was like a science-fiction movie. I said, ‘I need to do that.’ ”

He didn’t mean make science-fiction movies. (That, of course, would come later.) He meant scuba dive. And then he told the New Yorker of crossing the border to Buffalo for those evening classes: “It was all adults, and I was this skinny 16-year-old. It was hard-core.”

Cameron told the TED Talk crowd that he was 15 at the time. So let’s do the math: He turned 15 in August 1969, three weeks after the first moon landing, and 16 in 1970, four months after the first Earth Day. Either way, his interest in the oceans – and his time in Buffalo – came along at roughly the same time as an emerging public consciousness about the plight of our planet.