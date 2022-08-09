Erie County Fair: 5 fun things not to miss from racing pigs, to camels and Native American culture

Besides the always popular lineup of food and rides, the Erie County Fair hosts a variety of engaging and informative events that are sure to be family topics of conversation all the way home. We all have our favorites when we go to the fair; here are five I don't miss. The Erie County Fair runs from Aug. 10-21 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs

1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Aug. 10-21 at Circusland

You’ve heard of Sonic the speedy hedgehog – now get ready for the fair’s very own racing piggies. These little porkers are more hog than hedge, but they’re as eager to run. Watch them dash around a miniature racetrack for a tasty Oreo cookie at the finish line. They’ll even be donning small jackets with their number, so you can cheer on your favorite pig.

Nya:Weh Indian Village

The Indian Village features members of the original six nations who now refer to themselves as the Haudensaunee. Shop unique items by Native American artists, try food specialties and take part in art demonstrations and children's activities including "Seneca Storytelling with Puppets" at 2 p.m. daily. You’ll witness a traditional Native American social dance, as well as see the “Smoke Dance Competition” on Aug. 20 where various age groups – dressed in handmade Iroquois regalia – compete for a dance champion title. Social dances are noon, 4 and 7 p.m. daily.

Camel Kingdom

12:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10-21 near Gate 5

Meet Dromedary camels up close in this fun attraction, where you’ll even get to see a 30-minute presentation showcasing these intelligent and trained animals. You can also ride a camel as one of the trainers leads it around the ring. The ride is bumpy, and sure to spark imagination of ancient voyages, desert sands and genies. They have rare varieties of camels, too, such as white and spotted camels.

Agriculture Discovery Center

The white stables near the fair entrance contain 60,000 square feet of livestock galore, everything from cattle to rabbits to chickens. The owners of these prized animals are on hand, so you can ask questions and maybe even pet one of the animals. At the Milking Parlor, you’ll get to observe how cows are milked through a glass window. The Moo-ternity Ward is a recurring fair event where you can sign up to receive a text when a pregnant cow is about to go into labor, and then witness a calf being born. (Text ILOVECOWS to 8868861002). Feed a calf at noon and 7 p.m. or watch ducklings go down the Duck Slide into a pool of water. The Fair-ly Sweet Sugarhouse has demonstrations on how tree sap is converted into maple syrup at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. daily.

The Benjamin Jackson Hypnotist Show

3 and 8 p.m. Aug. 16-21 at the Avenue of Flags Stage

Marvel at a scientific phenomenon that never ceases to lose mysterious charm in this 60-minute hypnotism demonstration. The audience is surveyed to determine the best subjects who are then invited onto the stage. Participants get to experience what it’s like to be in the relaxed state of a deep trance. Spectators see how the hypnotist offers suggestions, causing the subjects to imagine, believe and act out different scenarios. It’s a unique experience either way.