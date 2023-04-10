The long-term job futures of Star 102.5 morning host Rob Lucas and midday host Sue O’Neil are up in the air amid reports that the Audacy-owned station is being sold to a religious radio broadcasting group.

Multiple trade publications reported Friday that WTSS-FM, the call letters of Star 102.5, is being sold in combination with a Memphis country station that Audacy owns for $15.5 million to Educational Media Foundation.

Educational Media Foundation (EMF) reportedly is a noncommercial Christian radio group based in a Nashville, Tenn., suburb that owns and operates 1,000 stations and is best known for airing the Christian music format K-Love.

K-Love is airing on WBKV (89.9) in Buffalo, but you are forgiven if you didn't realize that. WBKV has a relatively weak signal and reportedly is primarily available only in the Southtowns.

Like all radio sales, this deal needs to be approved by the FCC and that can take a few months.

Listeners aren’t expected to notice any changes in the interim. Lucas and O’Neil should be safe at least until the deal is finalized. It is unclear if they will shift to any of the other Audacy stations in Western New York after that.

Lucas has been with the station for decades, starting with when it was known as Rock 102. He has been the solo host or morning co-host since the early 1990s except for a two-year break.

O’Neil, whose on-air shift is from noon to 6 p.m., also is the music brand manager of Buffalo. She previously worked at another Audacy station, KISS 98.5.

According to one trade publication, Star 102.5 remains popular in the Buffalo market, ranking fifth with a 6.7 share of the listenership.

Audacy still owns several stations in the Buffalo market, including KISS, sports channel WGR-AM, news talk station WBEN-AM, the country station 107.7/104.7 The Wolf on WLKK, “Classic R&B 107.3" and on WWWS 1400, and a sports betting station, “1520 The Bet” on WWKB.

Trade publications have speculated that Audacy is selling the two stations in an attempt to prop up its value and avoid having its stock delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Late last week, Audacy’s stock was 11 cents, down from a 52-week high of $3.05 but up from a low of 9 cents.

Radio stocks have been declining significantly as listeners have more options, including satellite radio and streaming sites.

The stock price of Cumulus Media, which owns 97 Rock and several other Buffalo stations, is at $3.42, down from a high in the past year of $15.67.