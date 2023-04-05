Don't fear, Buffalo summer festival lovers. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will return for 2023 under new leadership, reversing course after the event's founders decided to end their run late last month.

The Elmwood Village Association announced Wednesday its board of directors voted to take on production of the festival, which Executive Director James Cichocki said will be presented in a "scaled-back" fashion on Aug. 26 and 27.

“Our neighborhood and the entire city loved the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts,” Cichocki said in a statement. “It was a great way to support local artists as well as the small businesses in the Elmwood Village, and it always felt like the last hurrah of summer. The organizers who ran the festival for so many years did an excellent job, and we hope that the festival we bring to the Village will honor their legacy."

Live music, a kids' zone and food vendors are expected to be part of the festival in 2023, Cichocki said, complementing booths of local and regional artists and crafters.

Cichocki said he and Therese Deutschlander, president of the EVA's board of directors and owner of Thin Ice, received permission to continue the festival from its founders, Tanya Zabinski and Joe DiPasquale, who announced March 24 they were ending their run after 24 years. Zabinski and DiPasquale cited the physical and mental tolls of organizing the festival, the changed nature of the Elmwood Village and the difficulty of attracting quality local artists among their reasons for stopping.

The street festival's founders, in a joint statement, noted a longtime working relationship with Deutschlander.

"We wish her and the Elmwood Village Association the best of luck in reimagining a new festival for the city of Buffalo.”