Organizers of the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts announced Friday afternoon on social media that the popular summer festival will no longer continue.

"After twenty-four years of producing an all-volunteer, free community event, and after much deliberation, we have decided to cease producing the festival," read a post on the event's Facebook page. "All Artist Market applications received for this year’s event will be refunded electronically. We regret to have started up the festival engine in 2023, only to stop it. We regret any extra work this has caused anyone."

Joe DiPasquale, a festival co-organizer and co-founder in 2000, said in a statement with fellow founder Tanya Zabinski that their team had been considering ending the festival's run for some time.

"While running this festival over the decades has been energizing and stimulating, it has also taken its toll on ourselves and our crew, both physically and mentally," he said.

DiPasquale also said it had become more difficult to find quality local artists to participate in the juried show, that cultural and environmental groups struggled to staff their booths and that organizers "feel the Elmwood Village has changed tremendously and is not the same neighborhood that helped give birth to the festival." The festival was canceled due to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021 before returning last summer.

DiPasquale, who runs t-shirt company Planet Love Designs with Zabinski, said he believes the dearth of artists may be generational. "We’ve watched so many artists age out with not many young people stepping in," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

In terms of the festival's legacy, DiPasquale and Zabinski emphasized the hardworking foundation of volunteers.

"A major part of" the festival's "refreshing style has been its counterpoint to a top down, corporate system," the organizers' statement read. "It's been more of a hand-hewn pirate ship made from scavenged pieces than a shiny factory yacht. Our crew members aren't afraid to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty; we don't have highfalutin staff in starched suits."

The Elmwood Village Association, a nonprofit community development organization impacted by but not directly affiliated with planning the festival, lamented the lost revenue opportunity for artists as well as traffic for the neighborhood small business owners.

"It breaks my heart, but as someone who produces large-scale events, I have to sympathize with the planners and what they had to be going through to make this kind of call," said James Cichocki, interim executive director for the Elmwood Village Association.

'Extremely sad': Canal Fest organizers explain decision to cancel summer festival for 2023 A rebranding and restructuring of the warm-weather staple, which draws as many as 400,000 visitors and is a boon to nearby businesses, will be conducted before the festival's return in July 2024.

The abrupt end to the Elmwood Avenue festival, which drew arts and crafts vendors locally and from across the region to showcase their wares along the closed-off major commercial strip, follows last week's cancellation of the 2023 Canal Fest of the Tonawandas, although festival organizers for that eight-day event plan to return in 2024 under a rebranding. Both festivals canceled in 2020 and 2021 for Covid-19 reasons but returned in 2022.

The Elmwood Avenue festival, typically held in late August, was known for its eclectic mix of musical performers and dancers in addition to its artisans. It was considered one of Buffalo's marquee summer events, and its Kidsfest was an annual hit.