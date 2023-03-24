Organizers of the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts announced Friday afternoon on social media that the popular summer festival will no longer continue.

"After twenty-four years of producing an all-volunteer, free community event, and after much deliberation, we have decided to cease producing the festival," read a post on the event's Facebook page. "All Artist Market applications received for this year’s event will be refunded electronically. We regret to have started up the festival engine in 2023, only to stop it. We regret any extra work this has caused anyone."

Festival organizers were not immediately available for comment.

The Elmwood Village Association, a nonprofit community development organization impacted by but not directly affiliated with planning the festival, reacted to the news.

"It's a shame on so many levels: the artists that are missing out on a major source of seasonal revenue; the shopkeepers and small business owners in the neighborhood, who benefitted from the crowds that filled the neighborhood that weekend every year; and for all of us who loved the festival and saw it as the last hurrah of summer before we needed to start thinking about autumn," said James Cichocki, interim executive director for the Elmwood Village Association.

"It breaks my heart, but as someone who produces large-scale events, I have to sympathize with the planners and what they had to be going through to make this kind of call."

The abrupt end to the Elmwood Avenue festival, which drew arts and crafts vendors from around the country to showcase their wares along the closed-off major commercial strip, follows last week's cancellation of the 2023 Canal Fest of the Tonawandas, although festival organizers for that eight-day event plan to return in 2024 under a rebranding. Both festivals canceled in 2020 and 2021 for Covid-19 reasons but returned in 2022.

The Elmwood Avenue festival, typically held in late August, was known for its eclectic mix of musical performers and dancers in addition to its artisans. It returned from Covid-19-related hiatus for a mostly sunny weekend in 2022. It was considered one of Buffalo's largest summer events.