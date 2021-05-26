Eating in the great outdoors at these 5 area picnic spots

Food and drink tastes better outdoors when the pairings of food and wide-open space, beverages and fresh air blend together for utter deliciousness in public places.
Picnics can be as simple as a takeout meal enjoyed from its wrapper while seated on a blanket, or as elaborate as food cooked on a park's grill served on real plates at a park-provided picnic table. Amenities may include open-air shelters, charcoal grills, restrooms/portable toilets, concession stands/restaurants, and waterside access. We know the extra value of waterside breezes, and, if facing west, the joys of watching sunsets.
While there are usually trash receptacles at public parks, bring your own trash bag to gather up all post-picnic food waste, containers and paper products.
Here are five area spots for picnics that are public, mowed and ready for hungry eaters.
Broderick Park, 1170 Niagara St.
Broderick Park is one of several public parks running along the Niagara River. It's popular with fishermen, runners and city residents enjoying views of the swift-moving water from one of its many park benches. Accessible only from West Ferry Street and the iconic black lift bridge, parking and picnicking sites are to the left and right after crossing into the park. To the left/south is ample green space with trees and views of the Peace Bridge in the distance. Bird Island Pier is accessible from that side of the park, leading to the underbelly of the international, riveted steel bridge. The park's lone picnic shelter has four tables in it and two small grills nearby. Other tables are scattered throughout the park, some adjacent to grills. There is lush green space close to Black Rock Canal on the northern side of Broderick Park, ready for DIY tables and chairs, or blanket picnicking. Tables may have been visited by seagulls so bring table coverings. Broderick Park Station sells picnic fare including Sahlen's hot dogs and Nick Charlap's ice cream. The Station's restrooms are not open, and there are minimal portable facilities.
Japanese Garden, 1 Museum Court
This is one of Buffalo's most poetical views for picnicking. The gorgeous Japanese Garden, six acres in all, is directly behind the Buffalo History Museum. Park in the museum lot for garden access on one of three pathways downhill. Near the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Nottingham Terrace, it is on Mirror Lake in Delaware Park, and is impeccably maintained by Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. There are three wooden tables before the entrances, one very close to the museum's outer building (Julia Boyer Reinstein Center), underneath a maple tree. The rest of the acreage is lovely, well-treed and blanket-ready. The hill just behind the museum has a stand of the park's famed cherry trees, several grassy areas near the edge of Mirror Lake, and along a paved walking path. Two small outcroppings feature wide, stone benches with views of the lake, stone lanterns on the small islands, and sunsets.
Glen Park, 5565 Main St., Williamsville
Wherever picnickers may land for a bite in Glen Park in Williamsville, they'll hear the sound of rushing Glen Falls. A small parking lot off Glen Avenue is near the octagonal picnic shelter with high ceiling, open sides and three picnic tables. Beyond the shelter is an area for kids promoting "nature play" with tree trunks, tiered landscaping for climbing and rocks. The other side of Glen Park features a rolling landscape ready for grass picnicking in sun or shade. Benches are throughout the park and a portable restroom is near the shelter. The park doesn't allow grills, alcohol or dogs.
Niawanda Park, 200 Niagara St., Tonawanda
Located along the Niagara River and the state's 21-mile Shoreline Trail, this well-loved urban green space is one of the region's longest parks. The mile-long Niawanda Park runs from Two Mile Creek Road/Veterans Memorial Park (across Niagara Street), to Bouck Street past the band shell. Picnic tables and benches are throughout the park. The Pavilion, near what locals call Vets Park, has outdoor tables and chairs on its terrace where picnickers may sit if an event is not booked. To rent Niawanda Park Pavilion, fill out a form on the park's website. There are real restroom buildings, and plenty of room for grilling and larger picnicking groups. Leashed dogs are welcomed, alcoholic beverages are not.
Earl W. Brydges Artpark State Park aka Artpark, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston
Stellar picnicking with stunning Niagara Gorge views are along the western edge of Artpark. Picnic places are accessible from the lower entrance off South Fourth Street. Other picnicking options are beyond the upper entrance along Portage Road. There are many picnic tables, some near small charcoal grills, and most under large trees. Some tables have been out in the elements for ages and may need covering. There are two shelters with tables at the lower entrance, near a restroom building; this is the area closest to the lower box office, Mainstage Theater and Artpark's wonderful Percussion Garden. Upper entrance picnicking is more wild, with tables tucked into areas near woods, along a berm near the large upper parking lot and offering sunset views, and around the area beyond the outdoor amphitheater and near the fishermen's parking area. The spots all feel special, with equal airs of culture and wildness.