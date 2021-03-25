Easter egg hunts from Little Libraries to the Aquarium of Niagara

The libraries also would be the safest and most fair way to hide the boxes. “If we put little boxes with golden tickets inside a number of the Little Libraries, they’d be safe from the weather, [and] they would still be public and accessible to everybody,” Johnson said.

There will be few hints on the locations of the boxes, with social media posts only saying they are available in Little Libraries. The worst-case scenario is that the egg hunt will "drive people to check out their neighborhood little libraries, that’s a victory in and of itself," Johnson said.

If few boxes have been claimed as the holiday draws near, Blue Table will be posting more detailed clues on social media.

Other Easter egg hunts

SEAster egg hunt at the Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls (285-3575). Easter eggs will be hidden in animal exhibits from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 27 to April 11. Advanced registration for tickets and time slot is strongly encouraged to ensure entrance. Adult tickets are $19.95, seniors are $17.95 and children are $14.95.