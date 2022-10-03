 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dipson Theatres closes Eastern Hills movie house

FEATURES Buffalo Dreams Film Fest CANTILLON lamberson (copy)

In addition to showing national and international first-run films, the Dipson Eastern Hills Mall Cinema was also a spot for local screenings and festivals like the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival. Pictured are festival co-directors Greg Lamberson, left, and Chris Scioli.

 Buffalo News file photo
Let the credits roll for another local cineplex.

Changes in viewing habits and challenges in the movie industry from the Covid-19 pandemic have led to the closure of the Dipson Theatres Eastern Hills Mall location.

The three-screen theater was an independent art house for upscale and foreign films before the pandemic. When theaters reopened, they were hampered by a reduction in movies as studios delayed many releases or sent them directly to streaming services, especially films like those shown at the Eastern Hills.

That lack of product led Dipson to shift to first-run movies, but that put the Eastern Hills in competition with other nearby theaters, said President Michael Clement.

All Eastern Hills employees have been offered positions at other Dipson locations, where existing gift cards will be accepted.

Locally owned and operated, Dipson Theatres has been in operation since 1939. The current list of its Western New York theaters includes FLIX STADIUM 10 in Lancaster, the Amherst Theatre, McKinley Mall Cinema and the Transit Drive-In in Lockport.

