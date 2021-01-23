Worker-owned restaurant focused on pizza, wine coming to Five Points neighborhood

The model stems from more than just the rising number of worker wage lawsuits in the last few years. It's about becoming an "overtly welcoming" anchor in the evolving Five Points community, where diverse neighborhood residents are employed at the pizzeria.

"Often times, restaurant owners don't treat their staff like it's a career, and, in turn, the staff doesn't treat it like a career, either," explained Murphy, who received a crash course on the worker-owned model from PUSH Buffalo's Cooperative Academy. "There's lots of turnover, low wages, long hours. Joey and I have realized this is something we want to do forever, so we want to create jobs like that where our peers can also have (a career)."

While Abell noted that there was some community pushback on the pizza shop's plans, he sees Pucciarelli and Murphy's effort as echoing other "organic" neighboring endeavors.