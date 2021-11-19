WNY Beer Trail launches discount book for 2022

Here's a gift for the beer fan in the family. The Western New York Beer Trail's 2022 Trail Pass provides coupons for two half-price beers during your first visit at more than 40 breweries, bars, bottle shops, distilleries, cideries, meaderies and restaurants.

“It’s basically a discount book for beer,” said owner Thomas Whitmarsh. “Members simply present their Trail Pass to the bartender, receive their discounted beer, and have that member page marked as redeemed.”

There are six new locations for 2022, including Brickyard Brewing, Community Beer Works and Clarksburg Cider, plus the soon-to-be-open breweries Spotted Octopus, Steel Leaf Brewing and One-Eyed Cat Brewing, all of which hope to be open by spring. They join fellow breweries including Big Ditch, Buffalo Brewing, Eli Fish Brewing, 42 North Brewing, Flying Bison, Resurgence Brewing, Thin Man, 12 Gates Brewing, Woodcock Brothers, New York Beer Project, Moor Pat, Nickel City BrewZ, Bottle Rocket Beer Reserve and more.