WNY adult ciders that go beyond the apple

When it comes to enjoying an adult beverage, I consider myself an equal opportunist. If you’ve ever read my words, it may shock you that I don’t only drink beer. I welcome all libations – seltzer, whiskey and rum chiefly among them. I also enjoy a good cider, and if you haven’t been paying attention, there are some killer apple-based beverages being created across Western New York.

If you’re reading this thinking that cider just tastes like apples, you are sorely mistaken and exactly the type of person I’m writing this article for. Sure, there are plenty of apple-forward ciders, but these beverages can be so much more. Some are sweet, others are dry and crisp. They can be fruity, boozy, sessionable, barrel-aged, cocktail-inspired and so on.

While there are a few finer points to it, the overall idea of the cider-making process is to start with fresh apple juice (either by mashing the apples yourself or buying pre-squeezed juice), add yeast (champagne yeast is a great choice), and then wait a few weeks for everything to ferment. If done correctly, the result is a tasty and refreshing hard cider.