Witter's new owners bring fresh approach to North Tonawanda standby

"We get asked all the time if we're related, if we're brothers," Ramos said. "Sometimes we'll wear matching T-shirts just to confuse people."

Witter's was closed for about a month during the ownership transition, with Ramos and Laurendi sealing the deal with the Witts on Nov. 13 and opening two weeks later. One of their first goals was to win over Witter's previous regulars of which there are many, thanks to a history of good burgers, wings and the bar's role as a neighborhood meeting place, even when it was Soos' Oliver Street Café.

Keeping popular bartender Mike Sammarco on staff and respecting the tradition of the Buffalo sports bar were key. A handful of retro Sabres jerseys still line one wall of the dining room, with art featuring Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the opposite side. The bar area, with the exception of removing games in the front corner and cutting out a small section of the bar for easier navigation, remains about the same.

Aesthetic changes included replacing faded carpet and installing a "jumbotron" with four TVs in the middle of the dining room.