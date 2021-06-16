Wielding birria tacos, D.A. Taste opens in South Buffalo

After preparing and selling roughly 600 tacos over four hours on June 8, Dominick Buster and Azrael Laia needed a break.
The owners of D.A. Taste, who opened a stand inside a convenience store June 1 at 2082 South Park Ave., already had a hungry fan base thanks to their underground home delivery service that began during the Covid-19 pandemic because the couple "needed to eat."
After selling out multiple times in the first week at their small kitchen space inside South Park Mart, Buster and Laia told their social media followers they were holding off from service June 9 to recover and figure out how to scale their operation before reopening June 10.
D.A. Taste's bestseller in the early going has been beef birria tacos (three for $12, nine for $25). Tortillas are dipped in a special oil before hitting the flattop, giving them a nice crisp before they're topped with cheese, onions, cilantro and the shredded beef. The tacos are served with a consommé, a spicy soup made from the broth in which the beef was slow-cooked, for dipping.
Watch Buster assemble these tacos, below.
The owners aren't aiming for authenticity. Birria is typically a meaty Mexican stew served on holidays, but D.A. Taste's dish still reflects the tender beef and deeply spiced, nose-tingling end product born out of Jalisco, Mexico, just tucked inside two tortillas.
Proper planning is vital because their most popular menu item also requires the most time to prepare, Laia said. The shredded beef for birria tacos requires roughly 16 hours to reach the proper tenderness, cooking down in the consommé at low heat to intensify flavor until it falls off the bone.
While the owners thought five pounds of beef would suffice for their start on South Park, the inventory has quickly ramped up to 45 pounds thanks to demand. Buster must be quick and alert to maintain the flattop, which can accommodate 40 tacos at once.
"Once it's gone it's 'hands up' gone," Laia said.
The Philly steak taco (also three for $12, nine for $25) is another customer favorite, featuring shaved steak, mozzarella cheese, onions and steak sauce, served with house-smoked queso for dipping. The jerk chicken taco (three for $15, nine for $35) weaves in pico de gallo, grilled pineapple and colby Jack cheese for color and flavor.
When Buster and Laia lost their restaurant cooking jobs when Covid-19 hit, they began cooking barbecue for friends out of their South Buffalo house, which they converted each day from a living space to small industrial kitchen. One evening, Laia found birria tacos while perusing social media and asked Buster to make them for her – and when they turned out decently, to consider adding them to D.A. Taste's menu.
"I thought it was a horrible idea – it's just not going to work," Buster remembered thinking. He's thankful he was wrong.
Buster and Laia plan to broaden their fan base from the stand inside the South Park convenience store, with the eventual goal of opening a food truck, since their equipment and operation is portable. In the meantime, the emphasis is serving consistently quality tacos while meeting rapidly rising demand.
INFO: D.A. Taste, 2082 South Park Ave. inside South Park Mart. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.