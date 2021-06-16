Wielding birria tacos, D.A. Taste opens in South Buffalo

Proper planning is vital because their most popular menu item also requires the most time to prepare, Laia said. The shredded beef for birria tacos requires roughly 16 hours to reach the proper tenderness, cooking down in the consommé at low heat to intensify flavor until it falls off the bone.

While the owners thought five pounds of beef would suffice for their start on South Park, the inventory has quickly ramped up to 45 pounds thanks to demand. Buster must be quick and alert to maintain the flattop, which can accommodate 40 tacos at once.

"Once it's gone it's 'hands up' gone," Laia said.

The Philly steak taco (also three for $12, nine for $25) is another customer favorite, featuring shaved steak, mozzarella cheese, onions and steak sauce, served with house-smoked queso for dipping. The jerk chicken taco (three for $15, nine for $35) weaves in pico de gallo, grilled pineapple and colby Jack cheese for color and flavor.