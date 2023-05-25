During the brief window of warm, sunny days that opens from late spring to early fall, one of the best places to be is on one of Western New York’s waterfronts, from the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario to the Erie Canal, with a drink in one hand and a fork in the other.

Visit one of the numerous bars and restaurants providing respite along the water. Here are a few ideas.

4100 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg; hoaksrestaurant.com

Hoak’s Lakeshore Restaurant, notorious for its ice encasement in the winter, has been a family-owned waterfront dining staple for more than 70 years. Diners enjoy seafood favorites like a fish fry, fried lake perch or a fish sandwich, or other item from the large menu, while dining on the patio overlooking Lake Erie or indoors in a sun-drenched dining room lined with many windows for catching one of the best sunset views in the region. Hoak’s also features a full bar, which is often pleasantly busy, especially during the summer.

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg; lago210.com

Just down the road from Hoak’s, Lago 210 is a different dining experience along the same waterfront. Chef Alex Diaczenko’s menu fuses several cuisines, from Korean to Creole to Mexican to Mediterranean, in dishes like Korean fried brussel sprouts, jambalaya risotto and nachos with housemade queso. Its menu is inclusive, too, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. A mezze board of whipped cashew cheeses offers a vegan counterpart to charcuterie. Guests can feel the lakeside breeze on the patio or eat inside in another window-lined dining room that shows off the restaurant’s real gem, Lake Erie. Lago 210 offers craft beer, house cocktails and mocktails and a large wine list.

40 E. Niagara St., Tonawanda; prescottsprovisions.com

Along the Erie Canal sits Prescott’s Provisions, a culinary jewel of complex dishes on an ever-changing menu whipped up by chef Vinny Thompson. Peep the waterfront views from its dining room while sharing small plates, such as a spring lamb croquette or tempura sugar snap peas, or larger plates of pork chop or organic salmon. The menu also includes wood fired pizza and housemade pasta. The bar supplies craft beer and wine alongside innovative cocktails, like one made of gin, honey, lemon, red beet shrub and fennel pollen. In 2020, The News’ food critic Andrew Z. Galarneau gave the restaurant a glowing review.

115 N Water St., Lewiston; lewistonsilo.com

At The Silo, expect a casual meal of hot dogs, burgers and salads in a historic, round building perched above the Niagara River. Guests order at the cashier before taking their seat in the rotund dining room that looks out over the cerulean blue water. The Silo is known for the Haystack sandwich, a hoagie roll stuffed with seasoned rib-eye steak, mozzarella and toasted hash browns, but the menu is large and varied, with plenty of healthy salads, seafood, chicken and hot dogs and burgers topped with all kinds of ingredients, like coleslaw, fries and bacon. Wash it all down with a Loganberry soda.

57 Harbor St., Wilson; wilsonboatyardmarina.com/boat-house

Located in the Wilson Harbor of Lake Ontario, the picturesque Wilson Boat House is a Northern mainstay during the summer. The restaurant’s nautical theme carries over to the menu, which features pasta, seafood and steak entrees alongside sandwiches, salads, burgers and appetizers. High ceilings, wood flooring and tall windows create a chic ambiance indoors, while the spacious patio offers al fresco dining with views of boats gently bobbing up and down in the harbor. The Boat House also has a bar and regularly hosts live music on the patio.