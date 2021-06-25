What's Brewing: Sessionable IPAs to enhance your summer drinking

Whether you’re hanging out by the pool, manning the grill, or engaging in one or more types of way-too-competitive yard games, sometimes you just want an IPA in hand. It’s not wrong to want something with some hops every now and again, which is why session IPAs are such a great option when the need arises since they are easy-drinking and refreshing. And if you’re day drinking, you’re going to need something a little lighter.
If you’re in the market for something a little more crushable on the IPA spectrum, then you’re in luck, because Western New York is producing some pretty great session IPAs.
25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)
42 North’s house session is bigger bodied than most with big pops of tropical fruit, candied mango and pineapple, before an ultra-smooth finish. Fun fact: Day Trekker was crafted to enjoy after long bike rides.
55 Chicago St. (768-6018)
One of the Godfathers of local sessions, Cosmic Truth is a must-have for front porch sitting, lounging by the pool and basking in the sun. Cosmic offers easy-drinking notes of tropical fruit and berry, with a balanced body to go along with it.
Cyan Sun, Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing
8398 W. Main St., Westfield (793-9463)
The latest in Five & 20’s transcendent Shape Shifter IPA series, Cyan Sun is light, crushable and dry, with notes of orange and papaya. It’s different than most SIPAs thanks in large part to the hops, which give it an earthier and danker body.
Sky Dancer, Woodcock Brothers Brewing
638 Lake St., Wilson (333-4000), 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda (260-1284)
I know from experience that Woodcock Brothers’ Sky Dancer Session IPA goes down smooth poolside, and it also pairs well with a cigar. It’s light and citrusy with flavors of lemon, orange and tropical fruit.
Dayburner Refreshing IPA, Big Ditch Brewing
55 E. Huron St., Buffalo (854-5050)
If you are looking for an elite camping beer, Dayburner is where it’s at. This citrus-forward IPA offers supreme drinkability at 4.9% with melon, tropical fruit and creamy hops. Like Hayburner? You’ll love this.
Curfew Lifted, Lafayette Brewing Company Buffalo
391 Washington St. (856-0062)
Curfew Lifted, part of the draft board at the recently reopened Lafayette Brewing Company, is one of the lighter sessions (4.2%) you’re going to find locally. Clean and subtle tropical fruit flavors are the result of dry hop additions of Columbus, Mosaic, Cashmere and Simcoe hops.
As always, this list is far from the be-all, end-all, and there are plenty more sessionable options to consider, including Community Beer Works That Strawberry IPA, West Shore Brewing Ferry Run, First Line Power Outage, Southern Tier Brewing Live Session and Riverworks Brewing Paddle Faster.