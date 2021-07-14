What’s brewing? Resurgence Brewing Company's Big League Summer IPA

Resurgence Brewing is toasting Buffalo in the form of Big League Summer IPA, the first beer of the “Stories of Resurgence,” a new collaborative series with The Buffalo News.

Big League Summer celebrates the return of Major League Baseball to Buffalo for the first time since 1915. The can art features a baseball-inspired design, complete with a QR code that prompts trivia and the story of the opening of Pilot Field in 1988 when there were hopes Buffalo would become part of Major League Baseball's expansion to the recent hosting of the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Partnering to share Buffalo’s stories of renewal with Resurgence’s smart, well-informed customers was one of those ideas that just immediately made sense. What’s more Buffalo than sharing a well-crafted story over a well-crafted beer?” said Tom Wiley, publisher and president of The Buffalo News.