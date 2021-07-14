What’s brewing? Resurgence Brewing Company's Big League Summer IPA

Resurgence Brewing is toasting Buffalo in the form of Big League Summer IPA, the first beer of the “Stories of Resurgence,” a new collaborative series with The Buffalo News.
Big League Summer celebrates the return of Major League Baseball to Buffalo for the first time since 1915. The can art features a baseball-inspired design, complete with a QR code that prompts trivia and the story of the opening of Pilot Field in 1988 when there were hopes Buffalo would become part of Major League Baseball's expansion to the recent hosting of the Toronto Blue Jays.
“Partnering to share Buffalo’s stories of renewal with Resurgence’s smart, well-informed customers was one of those ideas that just immediately made sense. What’s more Buffalo than sharing a well-crafted story over a well-crafted beer?” said Tom Wiley, publisher and president of The Buffalo News.
The beer, a 6.5% ABV all-Citra hopped New England-style IPA, opens with aromas of tropical fruit and melon, and myriad of fruit flavors, including mango papaya, starfruit, peach and orange, all balanced out well by a noticeable hop presence. Big League Summer pours light and hazy, and is easy drinking for 6.5% ABV. I drank a trio of Resurgence IPAs, including Legend of the Cone, the Surge and Citmo, while the Toronto Blue Jays hosted the Baltimore Orioles at Sahlen Field recently, and this beer would be a great accompaniment to watching baseball. This IPA falls right in line with the best of Resurgence’s hazy IPA lineup. If you liked most of its Social Distancing IPA Series, you are going to love this.
“Our mission at Resurgence is to inspire people in Buffalo to do cool things,” said Jeff Ware, president and owner of Resurgence. “It’s great to partner with our neighbor, The Buffalo News, to celebrate one of the coolest things in recent memory – Major League Baseball in Buffalo.”
Big League Summer is available at Resurgence (55 Chicago St.) and at all 18 Consumer’s Beverages locations.