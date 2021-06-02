What’s brewing?: Carnival Cotton Candy IPA is a fun throwback from Rusty Nickel

Some of the fondest memories from my youth involve walking down the midway at the local carnival and experiencing all of the sights, sounds and smells as I decided what sugary treat to ask my parents for. It usually ended up being cotton candy, that spun sugar confection that comes in a variety of colors. I would often grab a bag of the fluffy stuff and take up real estate at the Dart Balloon Pop game, which would explain why I have so many Bone Thugs-n-Harmony posters and Hulk Hogan mirror tiles in my closet.

I was recently brought back to those memories with Rusty Nickel Brewing’s Carnival Cotton Candy IPA, a cotton candy-flavored milkshake IPA dry hopped with Ekuanot and brewed with lactose, real cotton candy and cherry. Sugar, dark berries and childhood memories are all in this beer, which is pink by the way. It’s stance in the glass is incredible due to its unique color. It smells and tastes like cotton candy, with aromas of freshly spun cotton candy, and is lighter bodied than most milkshake IPAs, though it more than makes up for it in flavor. At 6.2%, it’s not too big or heavy, so you can freely enjoy multiple pints.