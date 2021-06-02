What’s brewing?: Carnival Cotton Candy IPA is a fun throwback from Rusty Nickel

Some of the fondest memories from my youth involve walking down the midway at the local carnival and experiencing all of the sights, sounds and smells as I decided what sugary treat to ask my parents for. It usually ended up being cotton candy, that spun sugar confection that comes in a variety of colors. I would often grab a bag of the fluffy stuff and take up real estate at the Dart Balloon Pop game, which would explain why I have so many Bone Thugs-n-Harmony posters and Hulk Hogan mirror tiles in my closet.
I was recently brought back to those memories with Rusty Nickel Brewing’s Carnival Cotton Candy IPA, a cotton candy-flavored milkshake IPA dry hopped with Ekuanot and brewed with lactose, real cotton candy and cherry. Sugar, dark berries and childhood memories are all in this beer, which is pink by the way. It’s stance in the glass is incredible due to its unique color. It smells and tastes like cotton candy, with aromas of freshly spun cotton candy, and is lighter bodied than most milkshake IPAs, though it more than makes up for it in flavor. At 6.2%, it’s not too big or heavy, so you can freely enjoy multiple pints.
“We wanted to remind our customers that we are happy to be experimental, trendy and fun,” Rusty Nickel General Manager Katie Brown said of the inspiration behind Carnival Cotton Candy IPA. “We pride ourselves on variety, and, with summer coming up, we know we can turn some heads with fun flavors.”
Carnival Cotton Candy IPA is, at its heart, what craft beer should be: fun. It’s also just one of a number of experimental beers you’ll currently find on Rusty Nickel’s draft board, alongside an Irish Car Bomb-inspired stout (Irish Slammer), a triple berry Berliner Weisse (Masked Defenders), a Fuzzy Navel cocktail-inspired wheat ale (Fuzzy Navel Wheat), Raspberry Imperial Stout, a blueberry chocolate imperial porter (Violet, You’re Turning Violet Violet!) and an orange creamsicle-inspired imperial cream ale (Slice O’ Havens).
Carnival Cotton Candy IPA can be found on tap at Rusty Nickel at 4350 Seneca St., West Seneca. It is available to go in pints, flights and crowlers.
A celebration: Rusty Nickel celebrates its 6th anniversary with a party on June 6 at the West Seneca location. Food, beer releases, games and music by Wacko Fest, Noah Gokey, Mike O’Connor, Nick Osman, Undercover, and Heart of the Dog. Reservations are available by calling 608-6155 or going online.